Steal the style spotlight at Chinese New Year with these collections

While you are busy spring cleaning your space for Chinese New Year, do not forget to give your look a refresh with these stylish picks that will ensure your position as best-dressed guest at house visits and dinner parties.

POH HENG

The home-grown jeweller ushers in prosperity with Poh Heng Auspicious, a selection of opulent 22K jewellery and fine gold pieces to celebrate Chinese New Year.

Wear luck on your sleeve with pieces such as the Abacus earrings ($420), associated with money luck and believed to keep finances in control, or put on the Lucky 8 pendant ($134) as eight has long been regarded as the luckiest number in Chinese culture.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Eternity Knot bracelet ($1,418) links together the auspicious symbol that promises a long and happy life filled with good fortune.

Poh Heng Auspicious is now available at Poh Heng boutiques islandwide.

POMELO

The Bangkok-based omnichannel fashion brand's Chinese New Year collection is imbued with elements of the Far East and draws inspiration from oriental landscape paintings that capture the beauty of nature during spring.

Expect auspicious hues of scarlet red, champagne gold and hints of blue, with a diverse line of silhouettes including traditional qipao, statement blouses and soft-tailored blazers.

Merging modernism and tradition, Pomelo's key pieces showcase statement-making details such as mandarin collars, feather trims and knot buttons, and features intricate floral and fruit prints.

The collection (from $24) is now available at pomelofashion.com, on the Pomelo iOS and Android apps and in-store at 313@somerset.

To celebrate this launch, Pomelo is offering online customers 20 per cent off their next purchase when they spend a minimum of $100, from now until March 1.

GIVENCHY

The French luxury fashion house celebrates a fresh cycle in the Chinese calendar with a limited-edition capsule collection for both men and women in tribute to the Year of the Rat.

A 70s influence can be spotted in a four-lobed design featuring four rats in an undulating profile, recalling Givenchy's 4-G motif, found on pieces like the women's T-shirt, cropped sweatshirt, black V-neck sweater and full-length black parka.

Men will not miss out either, with a hoodie, sweater and hooded windbreaker adorned with the rat motif.

The Year of the Rat capsule collection ($700 to $2,400) is now available at Givenchy stores.

VERSACE

Kick off Chinese New Year with arm candy worthy of the season, with the Italian luxury fashion house's limited-edition range of accessories from its Virtus line.

The exclusive collection features a chain wallet ($2,340) and a small top-handle shoulder bag ($3,120) that comes in vibrant red.

They are crafted from supple leather in a quilted finish and embellished with antique gold-tone hardware, and both styles are adorned with the signature Barocco V that is updated with clear crystals.

They are now available at Versace boutiques.

LEVI'S

The US clothing brand's Chinese New Year collection boasts an exclusive camo print designed by home-grown contemporary artist Jahan Loh.

It was inspired by the myth of the rat being the first to win the race among the 12 zodiac animals and features a blend of traditional Eastern elements fused with modern design aesthetics.

Go for gold by pairing the collection-exclusive high-rise boyfriend jeans featuring a gold-emblazoned red tab, a black and gold two-horse patch and gold threading ($139.90) with the bright Sayumi top ($79.90), or refresh your look with boxy serif rat T-shirt in camo ($49.90) layered under the ex-boyfriend trucker jacket ($119.90).

The collection is now available at Levi's outlets and online.

H&M

The Swedish fashion retailer's Chinese New Year collection features playful cherry and rich red hues with contemporary designs and motifs, and is a curation of more than 100 pieces of clothing and accessories for the whole family.

Women can opt for the long-sleeved or ruched doll dress ($29.95 each), or the wrapped dress ($39.95). Men can steal the show in red crew neck sweaters and hoodies ($39.95 to $49.95).

The collection is available at H&M stores islandwide as well as on hm.com

KATE SPADE NEW YORK

The US fashion brand has partnered with the iconic Tom and Jerry cartoon duo to create an exclusive line of ready-to-wear apparel, handbags, small leather good and accessories.

Signature spade floral motifs and classic Kate Spade silhouettes are reimagined to feature Jerry peeking mischievously out of his favourite hiding place.

The collection ($440 to $540) is now available at Kate Spade New York stores.

G-SHOCK

The Japanese watch brand's latest timepiece in auspicious red is yet another collaboration with Jahan Loh, with the pattern on the strap derived from the Chinese words for longevity and fortune.

The high-strength resin material, reinforced with carbon fibre, makes it possible to create a case that is only 11.8mm - the thinnest but toughest in the G-Shock watch collection.

The Lunar Rat Year collectible piece ($239) is now available at all G-Shock boutiques (except IMM) and online.

PAZZION

The local shoe brand's Chinese New Year capsule collection features elements of red and gold, studs detailing as well as crystals and rhinestones, in a variety of silhouettes and styles such as sneakers, loafers, slides and Mary Jane flats that effortlessly segue from day to night as you flit from house to house during visits.

Meticulously crafted in soft lambskin, the shoe du jour this festive season is the slingback bow leather pointed ballet flats ($79), a perfect combination of elegance with a touch of playful femininity with the fine dainty bows.

The collection is now available at all Pazzion boutiques and online.

BROOKS BROTHERS

Dress to impress at endless gatherings this season with the US clothing company's Chinese New Year Mouse Capsule collection - perfect for those looking to embellish their wardrobe with a touch of whimsical fun.

It reimagines many of its favourites pieces such as polo T-shirts and casual sweaters in varying shades of red and featuring a new mouse motif.

The collection ($70 to $250) is now available at all Brooks Brothers stores.