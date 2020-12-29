Step into 2021 with treats for yourself

Go out with a bang with the Frosted Firework Collection from MAC.

Christmas may be over, but that does not mean the shopping and self-gifting have to stop.

Reward yourself even more for surviving 2020 and step into next year with these new fashion and beauty goodies by your side to look good and feel better.

GET THIS BRACELET WATCH

Who does not need the enchantment of a rainbow after all the gloom of a pandemic year?

Possibly Bvlgari's boldest combination of coloured gems applied to high-end ladies watches featuring Serpenti Viper and Serpenti Incantati shapes, the new collection of Rainbow and Colour Wave Serpenti timepieces embodies the glamour and panache of Italian extravagance.

Encircling the wrist like the iconic original, three new Serpenti Viper editions reimagine the sinuous and seductive two-row wrist candy in glorious colour.

Serpenti Viper Rainbow is crafted in round-cut diamonds, pink, purple and blue sapphires, red rubies, orange spinels, yellow sapphires and green garnets and emeralds - set in a rose gold Serpenti Viper bracelet.

The Serpenti Viper Blue Colour Wave embraces a similar effect, rendering a range of brilliant blues in light and dark sapphires and white diamonds set in a white gold bracelet, as does the Serpenti Viper Red Colour Wave, which sets light and dark pink sapphires, red rubies and diamonds in a rose gold bracelet.

On the other hand, the Serpenti Incantati Rainbow features a yellow gold 33mm case.

Intense green tsavorites, yellow and orange sapphires, mandarin garnets, orange-red spinels, rubies, and pink, purple and blue sapphires of various cuts are seamlessly set to graduate into the next to form the body of the snake which wraps itself around the case, while over 280 brilliant-cut diamonds adorn the supple geometric jewellery bracelet.

Meanwhile, the Serpenti Incantati Blue Colour Wave features a white gold case set with light to dark blue sapphires and diamonds, and a bracelet set with 282 brilliant-cut diamonds.

They are now available at Bvlgari's Ion Orchard, Ngee Ann City and The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands boutiques. Prices are available upon request at Bvlgari boutiques at Ion Orchard, Takashimaya and The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.

GET THESE SNEAKERS

Continue to colour between the lines with Skechers' latest collaboration with Los Angeles-based streetwear label Chinatown Market, which draws from the latter's unique DIY elements and whimsical and fun messages of positivity.

It comprises a range of unisex apparel with hoodies, pullovers and T-shirts, but the highlight is the chunky sneaker style ($189) for both men and women created using Skechers' street-style Stamina 2.0 silhouette.

Presented in a vibrant colour palette of green, red, blue and yellow, this creates a minimalist look that works well on its own or as a canvas for the wearer's individual designs.

The Skechers X Chinatown Market collection is now available at Skechers Jewel Changi Airport, Wisma Atria, Ngee Ann City, Bugis Junction, Plaza Singapura and Great World, as well as lazada.skechers.com.sg

GET THESE CLOTHES

Levi's and Disney tap into their legendary iconography for a colourful collection featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Goofy interacting across a range of modern Levi's silhouettes. With a mix of graphics and embroidered images as well as quilted details, the range of denim, tees, hoodies, fleece, jackets and accessories tells a graphic story of staying connected even when apart, and features vibrant pops of colour and retro graphics of the three beloved characters.

The Levi's x Disney Mickey & Friends collection ($49.90 to $139.90) is now available on Levi.com, the Levi's App, and at Levi's stores and selected wholesalers.

GET THIS BAG

For those craving an edgier Mickey Mouse, splash your cash on Coach's Disney Mickey Mouse X Keith Haring collection, which spotlights the US artist's iconic illustrations of Mickey Mouse from the 1980s and includes crossbody bags, totes and backpacks crafted in various materials such as canvas and glovetanned leather topped with Mickey's ears.

The collection ($145 to $3,400) launches today at Coach's Wisma Atria and Jewel Changi Airport stores.

GET THESE PYJAMAS

Revamp your sleepwear situation with new home-grown label Rawbought, which marries comfort and style and encourages customers to fully embrace the work from couch life to their self-care rituals before bedtime.

Made from modal from beech tree pulp, the breathable yet luxurious pieces from the inaugural Je Dors pyjamas collection includes the Short Sleeve & Shorts Set ($79), Short Sleeve & Long Pants Set ($89), Long Sleeve & Pants Set ($99) and Sleepshirt ($75).

They are available in black, lilac, light pink, bossy pink and chalky blue from rawbought.com

GET THIS SKINCARE LINE

Take this opportunity to switch to pop star Rihanna's debut skincare brand Fenty Skin, which has finally launched at Sephora stores here and on Sephora.sg

She pairs ingredients from around the world with skincare powerhouses such as hyaluronic acid and niacinamide for clinically proven results, and prioritises clean formulas that are also vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free and earth-conscious.

Achieve a bright and healthy-looking complexion with products such as the Total Cleans'r Remove-It-All Cleanser ($38), Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum ($42), Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturiser Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen ($54), Instant Reset Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream ($60) and the Fenty Skin Start'r Set ($61) containing Total Cleans'r, Fat Water and Hydra Vizor in travel-size minis.

GET THIS ANTI-AGEING SAVIOUR

Reset, recharge and rescue tired skin overnight with Innisfree's new Black Tea Youth Enhancing Ampoule ($51), which taps on the power of Jeju black tea and is formulated with the breakthrough Reset Concentrate, an active anti-ageing ingredient that combats the five signs of fatigued skin - dryness, dullness, texture and sensitivity and overall skin health.

The star product of the Korean brand's latest Black Tea Youth Enhancing Line, it is also developed with a night defence formula that helps to hydrate, maintain moisture levels and provide a protective barrier to prevent skin from drying out.

Other offerings include the Cream ($49), Eye Serum ($41) and Ampoule Mist ($29).

The Black Tea Youth Enhancing Line is now available on Innisfree's official e-store and Lazada store, and will be sold at Innisfree stores from Jan 1.

GET THESE MAKE-UP MARVELS

Go out with a bang with the Frosted Firework Collection from MAC and its global ambassador, Lisa from K-pop girl group Blackpink, which aims to deliver a fantastical world of winter fireworks that will light up your 2021.

Take your pick from the Rocket To Fame Eye Shadow X 12 Palette ($49), Grand Spectacle Eye Shadow X 25 Palette ($119), Surefire Hit Mini Lipstick X 12 Vault ($49), Showstopper Powder Kiss Lipstick X 5 Kit ($99), Boom Boom Wow Mini and Complete Advent Calendar ($189 to $289), Colour Out Loud Holiday Vault ($299) and much more.

The Frosted Firework Collection is now available at MAC stores, Sephora, Lazada and selected department stores.