Step up your style

FURLA

The Italian fashion brand has included sneakers for the first time in its line of shoes, which features colours picked from the Furla SS19 palette, so expect soft pastels and bright hues on the three models.

The Kurt recalls a model from the 90s; the Run is inspired by the 70s in the classic shape of a running shoe and with nylon as its main material; and the Hikaia is a low sneaker, in an array of colour options.

Other than the Hikaia, which debuts in July, the collection (from $285) is now available at Furla stores and on furla.com.

GENTLE MONSTER

The Korean eyewear brand's latest collection, 13, is based on a depiction of a future where the drift between Earth and Moon has created the 13th lunar month Undecember.

It features a mix of classic and avant-garde designs - perfect for fashion-forward trendsetters and those looking for more wearable pieces.

The 13 collection ($368 to $509) is now available at Gentle Monster stores at Ion Orchard and The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.

KATE SPADE NEW YORK

To celebrate the launch of the US fashion house's first global pop-up for its spring 2019 collection in Singapore, the space at Ion Orchard L1 - open till March 24 - will feature a South-east Asia limited-edition bag, which can be personalised in-store on March 15 and 16.

The amelia spade flower medium shoulder bag ($640) in pale gold is crafted using a distinctive 3D-printed emboss technique developed with an Italian tannery.

Gently structured for everyday use, its strong silhouette is balanced with soft, feminine details such as rounded corners and a refined chain strap that can be worn short or long.