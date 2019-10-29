Step up your style

SWAROVSKI

The Austrian jewellery brand's Precisely collection is just what you need for Halloween. It boasts rose gold cobweb-inspired designs which are perfect for adding sparkle to your Halloween outfit.

Fine lines are woven in between the spaces, and drop-style earrings and necklaces stand out with suspended, dainty strands reminiscent of dusty hanging webs. Tiny spiders dangle at the ends for an extra spooky touch.

For a subtler effect, the Cuff and Chandelier Pierced Earrings can add a little flair and detail. The collection ($169 to $429) is now available at Swarovski boutiques and on swarovski.com.

JD SPORTS

Tim Burton fans can get their kicks from the Vans x The Nightmare Before Christmas collection, featuring iconic characters such as Jack Skellington and Sally from the US film-maker's 1993 animated movie classic, at the UK-based multi-brand sportswear and shoe retailer.

The range ($99 to $129) - which includes the Era Stacked Shoes (Sally), Classic Slip-On Shoes (Oogie Boogie) and Old Skool Shoes (LSB) - is now available at JD Sports Ion Orchard.

And from now to Oct 31, get in the mood for Halloween and up your sneaker game with a pair of free glow-in-the-dark shoelaces with a minimum spend of $150 at any JD Sports store, while stocks last.

ON PEDDER

The local luxury designer footwear and accessories boutique is the first retail store in South-east Asia to carry Uruguayan fashion designer Gabriela Hearst's coveted bags outside of her eponymous brand's website.

The Autumn-Winter 2019 collection of handbags will be available exclusively at On Pedder, Pedder on Scotts, for three weeks and will include beloved Gabriela Hearst classics such as the Nina Crocodile ($28,000) and Demi Snake ($4,200), and newer styles such as the Mini Diana Suede ($3,990), Patsy ($3,990) and Walkwoman Crocodile ($16,000).

The pop-up runs from now till Nov 15.