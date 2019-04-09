Step up your style

Mashizan: Brazen Peacock in the Southern Gardens of Singapore.

THOMAS SABO

Paradisiacal colours and a modern mix of graphic shapes join forces to create new items of jewellery that radiate happiness and positive energy in the German jewellery and watch brand's spring/summer 2019 collection.

Floral patterns and symbolic fauna motifs now broaden the portfolio of the iconic Sterling Silver and Generation Charm Club collection, which can be perfectly combined with the existing range.

Many of the 925 Sterling Silver designs, some of them gold-plated, are elaborately hand-crafted with harmonising coloured stones and shimmering mother-of-pearl.

The collection (from $35) is now available at all Thomas Sabo shops, shops-in-shops and www.thomassabo.com

MCM

As part of the German leather luxury goods brand's M Move Visetos Bag range, the Stark Backpack - available in several colourways - is an elevated take on MCM's classic backpack that blends colour-blocks with MCM's iconic monogram print to achieve a modern, digital "V" motif.

A generously sized travel essential, the Traveller Weekender Bag is one that offers style and luxury to the carrier.

The Card Case and Bifold Flap Wallet feature the same MCM monogram print in a subtle and elegant manner, with multiple card slots fit for bills and receipts.

The Zip Pouch has adequate space to hold everyday necessities and doubles as a statement clutch with any outfit.

The range ($220 to $1,860) is now available at the MCM stores at Paragon and The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.

MASHIZAN

Paris-based Singaporean luxury shoe designer Mashizan Masjum has launched two new capsule collections for his eponymous brand - Brazen Peacock in the Southern Gardens of Singapore and Memories of Kyoto Echoes ($495 to $595).

The former depicts an intricate, elegant peacock motif with iridescent plumes, meticulously created through hand embroidery and hot fixing of Czech crystals.

In the latter, vintage Japanese fabrics are given a new lease of life in the form of contemporary Italy-made footwear mixed with Florentine suede for a modern audience.

Selected styles from Brazen Peacock are now available, while Memories will be available from mid-summer.

Pre-orders for the latter can be made during the Mashizan trunk show at JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach on Saturday or via www.mashizan.com

Interested parties may e-mail info@mashizan.com for an invitation to the trunk show, which is by appointment only.