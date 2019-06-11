Step up your style

ASICS X VIVIENNE WESTWOOD

The sport performance brand Asics and iconic British designer Vivienne Westwood have released a limited-edition capsule collection featuring two exclusive designs.

The first is the Gel-Mai Knit MT shoe ($339, left), which adopts the iconic Vivienne Westwood archive Squiggle print.

Meanwhile, the Gel-Kayano 5 OG shoe ($289) has a red and orange colour palette.

Available exclusively from Vivienne Westwood, Asics Plaza Singapura store and www.viviennewestwood.com

PHOTO: ASICS

BROOKS BROTHERS

Consider the BrooksGate Collection if you have yet to get a Father's Day gift. With jackets and pants crafted from premium Italian fabrics and sold as separates, this collection has prices starting from $720 for jackets, and $280 for pants.

The BrooksGate collection is available at all Brooks Brothers stores, except at Takashimaya.

Try out Soho Fit, the slimmest fit among the brand's current offerings.

The Soho Fit polos ($140) are available at all Brooks Brothers stores.

PHOTO: BROOKS BROTHERS

POMELO

The fashion brand's flagship store will open tomorrow at 313@Somerset. It will be the largest Pomelo store in South-east Asia, with more than 8,000 products in-store and an area for Pomelo Pick Up.

Download the Pomelo App from June 12 to 16 and sign up to enjoy 30 per cent off.

Customers receive an exclusive tote bag with every purchase. The first 350 shoppers will receive gift vouchers worth up to $300 from 10am on June 15.

DBS and POSB cardholders are also entitled to 20 per cent off , with minimum spending of $60 from June 12 to August 12.