Step up your style

PEDDER GROUP X GOLDEN GOOSE DELUXE BRAND

Asia's multi-brand footwear and accessories specialist has introduced a global exclusive collaboration with the cult Italian label known for its iconic distressed-look kicks.

They have teamed up to bring a limited-edition component to Golden Goose Deluxe Brand's "superstar" styles, consisting of two pairs of sneakers, each featuring unique, bold graphic marker text across the side of the low-platform rubber soles, emblazoned with Pedder Group's hashtag #Beyondesire.

The BallStar shoe ($760) champions a graphic black and white colourway, with statement marker-like contour lines around the edges, while the Superstar shoe ($820) has futuristic shades of metallic silver and cobalt blue.

This capsule collection is now available exclusively at On Pedder at Ngee Ann City.

WAREHOUSE X SHRIMPS

The London fashion brands Warehouse and Shrimps have partnered to produce a Holiday Edit inspired by the summer holidays spent blissfully on pebbled Italian beaches, surrounded by striped umbrellas and drinking Campari Spritz. The collection brings a playful sense of nostalgic glamour to the beach through diamante and raffia, a contrast between the sparkling and the natural fabrications.

"La margherita" daisies are featured throughout the collection, embellished on baskets and embroidered on cotton dresses and blouses.

Expect seersucker swimsuits, broderie anglaise co-ords, dark wash denim, towelling, silk jumpsuits and knitted crochet. The colour palette is soft yet fresh, featuring lime green, canary yellow and vintage blue.

The Warehouse X Shrimps collection ($59.90 to $259) is now available at Warehouse Ion Orchard, Raffles City and VivoCity.

MCM

The German luxury brand's Neon collection of shoppers, backpacks, vanity cases and pouches boast eye-catching fluorescent shades, such as FLO Shopper in Hologram ($880, neon pink), which has a Hologram design enabling changes in colour to be seen through the iridescent foil.

The Rockstar Vanity Case in Visetos ($860, neon pink or neon yellow) is printed with the white laurel logo motif and has adjustable crossbody straps and leather handles on top.

The Neon collection ($530 to $1,100) is now available at MCM's Paragon and Marina Bay Sands boutiques.