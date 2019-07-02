Step up your style

H&M

The Swedish fashion retailer has collaborated with Netflix's hit series Stranger Things, which premieres its third season on July 4.

The summer capsule collection centres on the Hawkins Community Pool and features a Stranger Things-inspired range of clothing, including graphic T-shirts and tanks, shorts, playsuits, swimwear and poolside accessories for women and men.

The silhouettes are retro modern in the Stranger Things colour palette of black, red and white, with fuchsia pink and teal for several women's garments and with the Stranger Things logo featured on various garments and accessories.

The collection ($17.95 to $44.95) is available at H&M Orchard Building and VivoCity as well as on hm.com.

VERSACE

The Italian luxury fashion house welcomes the newest member to its Chain Reaction family, the Cross Chainer sneakers.

The light runner sneakers feature a bi-material sole that magnifies the chain details, with a chain link rubber outsole that identifies its relationship to the Chain Reaction family.

The sneakers are developed in a mix of neoprene, mesh and rubber, with iconic details such as the logo rubber patch and Greca elements.

The Cross Chainer sneakers ($1,180) are available at Versace boutiques at Paragon and The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.

GIORGIO ARMANI

The Italian luxury fashion house's Giorgio Armani Signature collection introduces urbane ultra-light sunglasses, putting contemporary glamour together with the everlasting style of Giorgio Armani.

These light-metal, oversized glasses feature a rimless round frame and the Giorgio Armani signature boldly stretching across the eyewear.

It comes in polished pale gold with smoke lenses, polished silver with blue lenses and polished gunmetal grey with purple gradient lenses.

The Giorgio Armani Signature collection ($435) is available at selected Sunglass Hut stores.