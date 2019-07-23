Step up your style

ADIDAS ORIGINALS X DANIELLE CATHARI

The multinational athleisure brand's ongoing collaboration with Amsterdam-based designer Danielle Cathari introduces new sizing options with an evolved deconstructed silhouette and reworked signatures, emphasising mature, tailored elements while maintaining the effortless style and sporty fabrics of Cathari's previous collections.

Featuring different outfits matched in unexpected ways, it plays off a series of contrasts - hyper-feminine versus masculine silhouettes, cozy versus delicate fabrics, and high versus low dressing - communicating the concept of "work from home dressing".

The collection ($150 to $250) is now available at Adidas stores at Pacific Plaza, VivoCity, Paragon and Bugis+ and on adidas.com.sg/daniellecathari.

GENTLE MONSTER X AMBUSH

See the world through new lenses with the brainchild collaboration from the Korean eyewear brand and Japanese fashion label.

With a sports goggle silhouette and a clear coloured full-acetate frame, Zip Tie (US$350, or S$476) is inspired by the 1976 David Bowie sci-fi movie The Man Who Fell To Earth.

The prominent metal cable tie details add contrast to the clear, light-feeling base of the sunglasses, while the metal pipes at the tip of the temple add a bold touch.

The sunglasses are now exclusively available on the online stores of Gentle Monster and Ambush.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

The Italian luxury goods brand's latest signature boxyz bag is available in various colours and different materials, and continues to preserve the signature gancini-shaped top-handle and clasp closure.

Combined with a light yet strong rigid frame in a redefined trapeze shape and a unique-to-each-bag lock and key, every bag is transformed into a highly personal and always portable treasure chest.

It also boasts two capacious compartments - one zippered for security, the other open for convenience.

The bag ($2,590 to $8,290) is now available at Salvatore Ferragamo boutiques at Paragon, Marina Bay Sands, Ion Orchard and Takashimaya.