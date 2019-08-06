Step up your style

LEVI'S X HELLO KITTY

Commemorate Hello Kitty's 45th anniversary as part of the US fashion brand's Fall/Winter 2019 range.

Designed with a streetwear aesthetic in mind, it features a range of tees, tops, hoodies, and denim, all loaded with art of the popular Japanese character.

Key pieces include the Levi's Baggy Overalls with an all-over Hello Kitty print and the oversized Dad Trucker with Hello Kitty patches.

There are also special edition sundries, such as Hello Kitty engraved red rivets and the iconic Levi's back patches in Hello Kitty red leather.

The Levi's X Hello Kitty collection (from $49.90) is available at all Levi's stores, Sanrio.com and select Sanrio stores.

LEVI'S X HELLO KITTY PHOTO: LEVI'S

OLIVIA BURTON

The British watch and jewellery brand's whimsical Under The Sea collection features three limited edition bejewelled case watches in either silver, gold or rose gold ($489).

The Swarovski crystals that frame the dial are some of the most sustainable crystals in the world. Intertwined with tiny faux pearls, the gold bejewelled 30mm Midi Dial is finished with a bracelet strap.

They are now available at Olivia Burton stores at ION Orchard, Raffles City, Nex, Westgate, VivoCity, Takashimaya, Tangs at Tangs Plaza and VivoCity as well as www.cocomi.com.

PHOTO: OLIVIA BURTON

BATA

Celebrate Singapore's 54th birthday with the Czech shoe brand's National Day edition of the classic North Star ladies Canvas Sneaker ($39.95), adorned with red hearts for its My Bata, My Singapore collection.

From now till Aug 12, enjoy $54 off in-store when spending $200 storewide (excluding promotional items) and a $54 special deal will also be available for the men's, women's, kids and bag collections. The My Bata, My Singapore collection is now available at selected Bata stores and www.bata.com.sg.