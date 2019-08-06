Fashion

Step up your style

Elaine Lee
Aug 06, 2019 06:00 am

LEVI'S X HELLO KITTY

Commemorate Hello Kitty's 45th anniversary as part of the US fashion brand's Fall/Winter 2019 range.

Designed with a streetwear aesthetic in mind, it features a range of tees, tops, hoodies, and denim, all loaded with art of the popular Japanese character.

Key pieces include the Levi's Baggy Overalls with an all-over Hello Kitty print and the oversized Dad Trucker with Hello Kitty patches.

There are also special edition sundries, such as Hello Kitty engraved red rivets and the iconic Levi's back patches in Hello Kitty red leather.

The Levi's X Hello Kitty collection (from $49.90) is available at all Levi's stores, Sanrio.com and select Sanrio stores.

Step up your style
LEVI'S X HELLO KITTYPHOTO: LEVI'S

OLIVIA BURTON

The British watch and jewellery brand's whimsical Under The Sea collection features three limited edition bejewelled case watches in either silver, gold or rose gold ($489).

7 reasons why 313@somerset is ‘Just Too Irresistible’ this August
Makan

7 reasons why 313@somerset is ‘Just Too Irresistible’

Related Stories

Good fun, great deals

Stylish finds

Anello opens its first S'pore store in Jewel

The Swarovski crystals that frame the dial are some of the most sustainable crystals in the world. Intertwined with tiny faux pearls, the gold bejewelled 30mm Midi Dial is finished with a bracelet strap.

They are now available at Olivia Burton stores at ION Orchard, Raffles City, Nex, Westgate, VivoCity, Takashimaya, Tangs at Tangs Plaza and VivoCity as well as www.cocomi.com.

Step up your style
PHOTO: OLIVIA BURTON

BATA

Celebrate Singapore's 54th birthday with the Czech shoe brand's National Day edition of the classic North Star ladies Canvas Sneaker ($39.95), adorned with red hearts for its My Bata, My Singapore collection.

From now till Aug 12, enjoy $54 off in-store when spending $200 storewide (excluding promotional items) and a $54 special deal will also be available for the men's, women's, kids and bag collections. The My Bata, My Singapore collection is now available at selected Bata stores and www.bata.com.sg.

Step up your style
PHOTO: BATA

 

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Shopping

Elaine Lee

Read articles by Elaine Lee