Step up your style

ADIDAS ORIGINALS

For Fall/Winter 2019, the multinational shoe, clothing and accessories brand presents two '90s-inspired footwear packs featuring seasonal styles with snakeskin detailing.

The Yung 1 shoe ($240), LXCON 94 model ($240) and the newest addition, the SUPERCOURT RX sneaker ($250), are available at adidas.com.sg and adidas Originals at Pacific Plaza in limited quantities.

The second snakeskin pack consists of the Stan Smith sneaker ($160), Continental 80 model ($170), Falcon W silhouette ($190) and Adilette Slide ($80) - all constructed from premium Italian Pellegrini leather and treated in a grey snakeskin motif.

It is available at adidas.com.sg and adidas stores at Pacific Plaza, Bugis+ and VivoCity.

BIMBA Y LOLA

Breaking the binary balance, the Spanish fashion label's Autumn /Winter 19 ThisIsHuman Suits Collection boasts free silhouettes, layering and prints on coats on jackets, jackets on top of jumpers, skirts that look like trousers and trousers that look like skirts.

The range plays with volumes from the '80s, but with a purer silhouette with wide shoulders and an outlined waist. Look out too for a surprising twist on tailored garments, where the men's suit becomes ultra-feminine with deconstructed patterns and satin fabrics.

The Suits Collection ($350 to $600) is available at all Bimba Y Lola stores.

POH HENG

The local jeweller takes a trip down memory lane by revisiting its Peranakan roots with the Poh Heng Legacy jewellery collection comprising rings, earrings, necklaces and bracelets.

Each piece features brilliant cut diamonds set in splendid 18K gold to form an exquisite constellation of unique and intricate Peranakan motifs, like handcrafted ceramic flower tiles from Peranakan architecture.

The collection ($600 to $18,800) is available at all Poh Heng boutiques islandwide.