Step up your style

STONEHENGE

The Korean jewellery brand fronted by Korean star Gianna Jun has introduced new pieces to its range of classic and elegant jewellery, meticulously handcrafted from quality materials including 14K gold, sterling silver, diamonds, precious stones and cubic zirconias.

Key collections include SHe ($380 to $495), which represent Stonehenge with the motifs "S" and "H" that are reinterpreted with a touch of modern sensibility and minimalism for the contemporary woman, and Silhouette ($365 to $490), created through intricate designs and stone settings.

Stonehenge is available at Takashimaya Department Store Level 1 and Zalora.sg.

ECCO

Inspired by the masculine heritage of iconic silhouettes such as derbies and brogues, the Danish shoe brand has launched the Sartorelle 25 Tailored - its first men-inspired footwear collection for women.

This low-heeled foundation piece has an elegant, timeless and handcrafted aesthetic that is extremely versatile and can be easily dressed up or down.

It combines the Sartorelle shank, designed to provide comfort and stability, and Ecco fluidform direct comfort technology, which offers an ideal balance of cushioning and rebound.

The Sartorelle 25 Tailored collection (from $299.90) is now available at all Ecco concept stores and http://sg.ecco.com.

GIVENCHY

The French luxury fashion house's Eden bag evokes temptation and desire through an alchemy of bold graphics, sinuous lines and exotic finishes.

Choose from small and medium styles, a cross-body pouch with an adjustable chain strap, a Nano belt bag and a mini with a slender leather strap.

Finishes range from deep black leather to rich jewel tones of teal velvet, russet ostrich, the sheen of a crocodile-embossed finish or exotic emerald green python.

The Eden bags (from $1,450) are now available at select Givenchy stores.