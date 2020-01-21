Step up your style for Chinese New Year

SOCIETYA

Impress family and friends with pieces from L'Orient presented by SocietyA, a curated Chinese New Year collection featuring pieces from powerhouse Asian labels in the SocietyA line-up.

Wear Singapore pride on your sleeves (literally) with local brand Ans.ein. Its wearable pieces (from $89) feature patterns that come from the inspirational brushes of passionate artists.

SOCIETYA

For the modern women going for a traditional touch, the beautifully made cheongsams by Jun Couture (from $199) will be a perfect fit, while Indonesian label Krinou presents head-turning luxury and extravagance (from $259).

SOCIETYA

All items are now available at the SocietyA boutique (#03-14A, Takashimaya Shopping Centre) and on society-a.com.

MCM

This Chinese New Year, the German luxury fashion house pays tribute to Tangram and the Bauhaus, introducing a capsule collection inspired by the Chinese logic puzzle popularised throughout the world in the early 1800s.

The line blends MCM's classic motifs with geometric designs featuring colourful architectural shapes, playful patterns and layered colour blocks, and juxtaposes leather and Visetos materials in Classic Cognac and Viva Red.

Iconic shapes such as the backpack, belt bag, shopper and tote sit alongside contemporary silhouettes such as the rockstar vanity case, camera bag, wash bag and pochette.

The ready-to-wear assortment presents spring staples such as T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats and slip-on shoes.

The line ($160 to $1,340) is now available in select MCM stores and online.

MCM

RAY-BAN

With their frame and lenses decked in an elegant gold colour and a splash of prosperous bold red at the end of their temples, the Italian eyewear brand's 2020 new year exclusive sunglasses ($235) add a sense of festivity that matches with Chinese New Year outfits or make a festive addition to your eyewear collection.

They come in light metal mirrored lenses and a simple metal frame that seamlessly reflects the trend of the season. The sunglasses are now available at Spectacle Hut at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.