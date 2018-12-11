Step up your style game

ONITSUKA TIGER

The Japanese shoe brand presents its Holiday Series GSM ($159), boasting a design based on tennis shoes and a letterman jacket motif.

Featuring different colour schemes and design details for both men's and women's models, it is the perfect gift for pairing with your partner.

Onitsuka Tiger has also released its Mild Crackled Pack ($149 to $199), a unisex range of shoes with a unique two-toned premium leather finish for a vintage yet contemporary and edgy effect, with a touch of gold.

Both models are now available at Onitsuka Tiger Suntec City, Trendz 360 and AW Lab.

ADIDAS

The German sportswear company's latest women's training apparel range, the Statement collection - inspired by English fashion designer Stella McCartney - is built around three sports bra lines engineered to support different body types and training activities of all intensities.

It features distinctive floral camouflage and geometric prints for stand-out training looks.

The collection (from $45 to $130) is now available at Adidas stores islandwide and online (adidas.com.sg/statementcollection).

TIMBERLAND

The US footwear manufacturing company has launched its first limited edition capsule collaboration with N. Hoolywood, the Japanese-based label founded by designer Daisuke Obana.

By modifying the workwear outfit in a modish way and fusing it with the minimalist aesthetic of both brands, the 10-piece range includes Worker Shirt Jackets, Zip Hoodies, Dungarees, Beanies and enhanced Six-Inch Direct Attach Soft Toe Boots and Disruptor Soft Toe Chukka.

The Timberland Pro X N. Hoolywood collection (from $69 to $379) is now available at Timberland Raffles City and N. Hoolywood dealers at Robinsons The Heeren and Limited Edt Chamber.