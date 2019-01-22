Step up your style game

REDVALENTINO

For its Spring/Summer 2019 Pre-Collection, the Italian fashion house introduces its RED Ballet and Glam Run sneakers, which come in different colourways combining REDValentino's tones of nude and black and features a brand new flexible sole, personalised with micro rubber studs, stars and the brand's logo.

Inspired by the traditional ballet shoe, the RED Ballet is a delicate yet sophisticated sneaker embellished on the upper part with a bow in waxed cord and two elastic bands that hold the foot firmly and comfortably.

Two ribbons wrap the ankle, overlapping one another and creating the typical ballerina-shaped knot.

Meanwhile, the Glam Run is a lightweight and uber comfy sneaker with a sock-like fit that comes in different decorative styles - with a point d'esprit motif, sleek ribbons or rhinestone embroidery.

Both styles ($500 to $550) are now available at the Ngee Ann City REDValentino store.

JO KILDA

The home-grown fashion retailer's latest Soiree collection features pieces that embody bold textures and elements, from sequins to faux leather, and can be incorporated into most wardrobes for an extra "oomph".

Launched in 2016, Jo Kilda boasts a delectable combination of affordable luxury with daring fabric delivered at reasonable price points, like the Multi Sequin Dress ($359), Chantilly Lace Lined Flare Top ($99) and Amy Lace Long Skirt ($359).

The Soiree collection is now available at Orchard Gateway #02-15.

KATE SPADE NEW YORK

The US fashion brand has unveiled the margaux satchel, defined by its curved, feminine silhouette, moulded handles and functional interior.

Crafted from refined grain leather, it features two slip pockets and a domed zipper compartment, inspired by the lines of a scallop, with even more storage space inside.

An adjustable crossbody strap gives one the option to go hands-free, while the leather luggage tag is finished with Kate Spade's signature enamel spade.

The margaux satchel, which comes in three colours (black, blazer blue and pale vellum) and sizes medium ($470) and large ($620), is now available at all Kate Spade New York outlets (except IMM).