Step up your style game

ADIDAS

Adidas Originals partners US streetwear brand Billionaire Boys Club on exclusive editions of the Originals shoe, re-designed by the latter's original founder, US musician-producer-fashion designer Pharrell Williams.

The Spring/Summer 2019 release presents two new takes on the popular Hu NMD silhouette, elevating the shoe's distinctive design with an all-over application of Billionaire Boys Club's eye-catching Digi Plaid pattern across the upper.

Finishing touches include graphic placements on the tongue and heel and special edition laces.

The Billionaire Boys Club Hu NMD Plaid in blue ($380) is now available at Adidas Originals at Pacific Plaza.

SEED HERITAGE

The Australian fashion retailer has opened its first women's store in Singapore at Jewel Changi Airport, which exclusively stocks the full women's range of apparel, accessories and footwear, updated with new styles each month.

With a strong design aesthetic and modern edge, expect to find both classic wardrobe staples and elevated styles that take you from desk to dinner.

Prices range from $39.95 for a T-shirt to $199.95 for a blazer or dress.

DOLCE & GABBANA

The Italian fashion house has introduced the latest addition to its iconic line of handbags - the Sicily bag.

Made with the finest artistry, the Sicily 58 and 62 bags - inspired by the years of birth of designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana - effortlessly encapsulate the timeless, elegant beauty of the island of Sicily.

The Sicily 58 features the classic external flap, a key characteristic of the Sicily, as well as a back pocket.

Meanwhile, the Sicily 62 is a shopper that features a central opening on either side of the bag. Both come in a range of diverse colours and two sizes.

The Sicily bags (from $3,300) are now available at the Dolce & Gabbana Ion Orchard boutique and online.