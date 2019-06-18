Step up your style game

GENTLE MONSTER X FENDI

The one-of-a-kind Gentle Fendi capsule collection of sunglasses is designed by the Italian fashion house in collaboration with the Korean eyewear brand.

It comprises two unisex styles: the Gentle Fendi No. 1 (above), which has a metal and acetate frame that surfs the current trend of small shapes and bold logos, and Gentle Fendi No. 2, a metal style that combines strong fashion attitude with an easy-to-wear look.

The Gentle Fendi capsule collection ($565 to $615) is now available at the Fendi store at Marina Bay Sands and Gentle Monster outlets at Marina Bay Sands and Ion Orchard.

NEW BALANCE

In celebration of Pride Month, the US sports footwear brand has released a special Pride pack, complete with T-shirts ($39), slides ($49) and the iconic Fresh Foam Roav ($149) and 574 sneaker ($199) featuring rainbow and coloured accents.

The collection is now available at the New Balance Suntec City, Paragon and Jewel Changi Airport outlets.

ZILINGO

Hot on the heels of the record-breaking blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, the South-east Asian fashion e-commerce platform has collaborated with The Walt Disney Company (South Asia) to develop a collection influenced by the edgy styles of 90s street fashion and the epic stories of superheroes such as Iron Man, Captain America and Captain Marvel.

The range will feature T-shirts, sweatshirts, tank tops, shorts, skirts, leggings and joggers. The Marvel x Zilingo collection ($34.90 to $48.90) is now available on Zilingo (zilingo.com) in Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand and Singapore.