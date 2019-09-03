Step up your style game

LEVI'S

Go ribcage-high this fall/winter season with the US clothing brand's highest-waisted jeans yet within its denim fits - the Ribcage.

Featuring a 12-inch rise, it is built with a slim fit through the hip for a flattering silhouette that draws attention to the waist, lengthens the legs and adds instant edge to any look.

The Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans and Ribcage Shorts (from $89.90) are now available at Levi's at Raffles City, VivoCity, Bugis Junction and Ion Orchard.

KIPLING

Encompassing its Live.Light creative vision in 2018 and following on from the Edgeland collection, the Belgian fashion brand has partnered with renowned Chinese designer Christine Lau for the limited-edition Kipling x Christine Lau collection this fall.

It features two chic bag designs - a satin dragonfly applique on quilted fabric and a youthful neon green graffiti-inspired music print on juniper - which evoke a sense of unbound freedom while promoting the ability to explore the urban playground without being weighed down.

The collection ($45 to $279) is now available at Kipling boutiques at Ion Orchard and Jem.

LEE HWA JEWELLERY

Inspired by artefacts in the National Museum of Singapore's bicentennial exhibition, the local jeweller has crafted two sets of earring designs based on a pair of terrestrial globes made at the turn of the 19th century by J & W Cary, a then-prominent globe-maker.

Rising Stars ($788 a piece) features an elegant PurpleGold dangling sphere and a cluster of five sparkling stars set with diamonds and a crescent moon - an ode to Singapore's flag and its connection to the world.

The Globe ($688 a piece) is a classic PurpleGold stud set with sparkling diamonds across a sphere - a reminder of Singapore's journey from trading port to global city.

The PurpleGold bicentennial collection is now available at the National Museum of Singapore's gift shop and all Lee Hwa Jewellery boutiques.