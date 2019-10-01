Step up your style game

ANGEL CHEN X H&M

Well known for her colourful approach to fashion and bold coupling of Asian elements with modern silhouettes, Angel Chen is the first Chinese designer to create a capsule collection with the Swedish retail chain.

Traditional dragon and floral embroidery are weaved into her logo featured on sweatshirts, hoodie dresses and jackets, while Chinese characters in brush calligraphy are on a denim boiler suit and satin shirt.

Statement pieces include a knitted mesh suit in a vivid all-over dragon and crane print, a glamorous sequinned maxi dress with crane motifs and a bubblegum pink faux fur coat.

The collection ($29.95 to $299) is now available exclusively at H&M Orchard Building and hm.com.

SUPERGA X LOVE, BONITO

The Italian sneaker specialist has teamed up with the home-grown fashion brand on a collection of limited-edition kicks.

The Laser Cut Sneaker in blush pink and seashell grey sees laser-cut motifs accentuate the polyurethane leather toe cap and heel cap; while the Scallop Trim Sneaker in mustard yellow and crisp white features a delicate scallop edge at the side panels and tongue.

The collection ($89.90) is now available at lovebonito.com and all Love, Bonito stores.

G-SHOCK X GORILLAZ

G-Shock has released its latest collaboration with British virtual band Gorillaz.

Designed with motifs and colours inspired by covers of Gorillaz albums, the watches come in special packaging that match their respective colours.

The base model for the GA-2000GZ is the digital-analogue combination watch GA-2000, featuring a camouflage pattern; while the base model for the GW-B5600GZ is the square-shaped GW-B5600 digital watch, with a black watch and a combination of pop blue and pink on the band.

The collaboration models ($249) are now available at all G-Shock boutiques (except the IMM outlet).