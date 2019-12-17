Step up your style game

GARMIN

The US Global Positioning System wearables company's Saga Series collection of two special edition GPS smartwatches is inspired by Star Wars' Rey and Darth Vader.

The Rey Special Edition Smartwatch's premium Jedi-inspired white leather band is modelled after her Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker style. The Jedi insignia is engraved on a silver bezel, symbolic of Rey's lightsaber, and her inspirational quote, "Nothing's impossible", is emblazoned on the case back.

Meanwhile, the Darth Vader Special Edition Smartwatch features a premium black leather band with Sith-red stitching and textured gray nubuck leather interior.

The dark slate durasteel bezel is textured with details inspired by Vader's TIE Advanced X1 cockpit, with his quote, "Rule the galaxy", on the case back.

The Saga Series ($629) is now available at the Garmin Brand Store (#01-15, International Building) and all Garmin authorised retailers.

REEBOK X ADIDAS

The sportswear brands have combined the futurism of Reebok's Instapump Fury - now celebrating its 25th anniversary - with the breakthrough performance power and cushioning of Adidas' exclusive Boost technology to create the Instapump Fury Boost.

The sneaker's final instalment, the exclusive Black & White pack, features immaculate monochrome uppers with a glimmer of metallic GraphLite, offset by the organic warmth of raw gum outsoles.

The Instapump Fury Boost Black & White ($280) is now available at Reebok Orchard Central.

POMELO

In line with their ethos for spreading positivity and fun, the Bangkok-based omnichannel fashion brand has teamed up with The Smiley Company for the 22-piece Pomelo x Smiley capsule collection.

The tie-dye pattern featured on selected pieces pays tribute to 90s pop culture and expressive streetwear, with the rest of it adorned with the iconic smiley face trademark.

The Pomelo x Smiley collection is now available at pomelofashion.com, on the Pomelo iOS and Android apps, and in-store at 313 @ Somerset.