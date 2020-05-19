Step up your style for Raya

ZALORA

The Asian fashion e-retailer has unveiled the latest Raya 2020 collections from its modest wear labels Lubna and Zalia.

The former consists of 565 styles for women - including 67 Lubna Curve silhouettes - while the men's Lubna Homme collection features 72 distinct designs.

Flower pressing elements can be seen in the various textured fabrics and floral appliques. Traditional kurung and kebaya silhouettes undergo a modern twist, thanks to playful prints, soft pastel hues and vibrant colours.

Meanwhile, Zalia's Ocean Odyssey-inspired collection features deep jewel tones and delicate sequin pieces that embody majestic waves and ripples touched by sunlight, while the bountiful Malaysian terrain is reflected in dusty pastels and intricate floral embroidery.

Several designs maintain vintage silhouettes, elevated with subtle modern touches such as textured fabrics and peplum pleats.

The Lubna Raya 2020 collection ($12 to $105) and Zalia Raya 2020 collection ($25 to $120) are now available at zalora.sg/women/hari-raya/

MARKS & SPENCER

You can doll up while staying indoors with chic outfits from the British retailer's Ramadan Edit.

Pick an ensemble from the collection consisting of blue and green hues in a variety of maxi styles and elegant floral prints, as well as long-sleeve colour block tunics and oversized kimonos.

The Ramadan Edit ($79.90 to $149.90) is available on the Marks & Spencer e-catalogue (http://bit.ly/shoptodoor). Simply place your order via phone for this shop-to-door home delivery service. Make the payment electronically and enjoy free next-day delivery with a minimum purchase of $100 in a single transaction.

POMELO

The Asian omnichannel fashion platform's 59-piece Raya collection, Bright Days Ahead, is a modern take on traditional festive looks.

It serves a twist on conventional modest styles, featuring delicate contemporary pieces in a soft colour palette of pink, yellow, blue and neutral.

The range also highlights feminine floral prints and delicate detailing such as lace inserts, cut-outs, broderie anglaise texture in long silhouettes, as well as dramatic features like puffed and gathered sleeves and exaggerated ruffles.

Pomelo's Raya collection 2020 ($9 to $59) is available on the Pomelo iOS and Android apps as well as pomelofashion.com

PAZZION

The local shoe brand's footwear and bags in shades of green, red, pink and white will help you rock the 2020 Raya look from head to toe when you celebrate with your loved ones online.

The Green Embellished Bow Foldable Leather Flats ensure maximum versatility for your everyday wear or travel needs in case of stiletto fatigue, and are decorated with a bow in zip details and ribbon at the toes.

It pairs perfectly with the Green Metallic Chain Two-Tone Push Lock Leather Shoulder Bag crafted in cowhide leather and accessorised with adjustable gold-tone chain shoulder straps.

Priced from $63, Pazzion's Raya pieces are now available on pazzion.com