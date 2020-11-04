Step up your style with these cool collabs

NEW BALANCE X JADEN SMITH

The US sports footwear brand has joined forces with its brand ambassador, US actor Jaden Smith, and Foot Locker's in-house creative incubator Greenhouse to launch the NB for Jaden Smith Vision Racer Surplus.

For this third release of the series, the sneaker leverages surplus textiles and synthetic leathers, making as little negative impact on the planet as possible while offering consumers a bespoke silhouette.

With no two shoes, let alone pairs, being the same, the sneaker continues to be vegan-friendly even with the randomised materials.

The NB for Jaden Smith Vision Racer Surplus ($209) is now exclusively available at Foot Locker Orchard and footlocker.sg

BARBIE X POMELO

The South-east Asian omnichannel fashion platform's first collaboration with the toy brand is an exclusive collection of statement pieces influenced by early 2000s nostalgia, in fun, feminine silhouettes.

It comprises tweed and denim co-ords, jersey knit cropped tops, minidresses and 100 per cent sustainable cotton T-shirts.

Expect a feminine colour palette in shades of pink, white and black, featuring pieces adorned with Barbie's signature pink monogram print.

The Barbie x Pomelo collection (from $9) is now available from Pomelofashion.com, the Pomelo app and in-stores.

SUPERGA X LEIA LAUREN

The Italian sneaker brand has teamed up with local social media stars, the adorable five-year-old monoamniotic- monochorionic twins Leia and Lauren, for its first junior collaboration in two styles and two colourways each.

The first features Superga Strap (light olive green/grey silver birch), a mini-me staple with a contrasting gum sole.

The canvas sneaker is further elevated with a tonal PU leather tongue with contrasting PU leather detailing on the tips of the strap.

Meanwhile, new silhouette Superga X Leia Lauren Mary Jane (light beige/pink smoke) features the iconic canvas upper with a midfoot strap that closes with a hidden button.

The Superga X Leia Lauren shoes ($89.90 each) are now available at Superga stores and www.superga.com.sg

PATRICK MASON X RAY-BAN STUDIOS

The US eyewear brand has partnered with the Berlin-based creative director-artist for a limited-edition sunglass collection.

An obsidian black upper and amber lower frame, fused with a UV-sensitive fluorescent element between, embodies past translations through the present and into the future. The legendary gold Ray-Ban logo sits atop cutting-edge and lightly mirrored photochromic lenses, which turn from clear to grey depending on the amount of light in the environment.

Magnetic balls at the temples hold an oversized link chain, and the frames are a reinvention of the State Street model inspired by Ray-Ban archives.

The Patrick Mason X Ray-Ban Studios collection ($830) is now exclusively available at Dover Street Market Singapore, ray-ban.com and Ray-Ban flagship stores.