Step up your style for Valentine's Day

ADIDAS

Get ready to wear your heart on your shoe with the international sportswear brand's Valentine's Day collection, which sees staple pieces such as the Stan Smith and Ultraboost 20 shoes for both men and women as well as the Superstar and Sambarose for women reimagined with embroidered printed hearts alongside the iconic three stripes.

For men, a range of wardrobe essentials including track tops, track pants, tees and hoodies are offered with a series of heart graphics worked into the designs.

For women, expect a range of pink and red products from hoodies to track pants, tees and shoes.

The Valentine's Day collection ($45 to $160) is now available at selected Adidas stores including Paragon and Bugis+.

MCM

The German luxury fashion house celebrates love with a vivid pink palette and glossy fabrics that introduce an assortment of ready-to-wear and accessories evoking the fun-loving mood of Valentine's Day, while the combination with sportive designs reflect the glamorous but rebellious attitude of MCM.

The product range premieres Quilted Diamond, a new pattern that channels this season's two key inspirations - disco glamour and techno's utilitarian aesthetic.

It also debuts two new shapes including salmon rose and tea berry-coloured heart-shaped crossbody bags and tambourine satchels, accented by a 1970s star motif. The Valentine's Day collection ($270 to $2,090) is now available at MCM stores and online.

PANDORA

Find a gift that shows your partner you know her, with a range of rings, bracelets, charms and a pendant necklace in the Danish jewellery brand's Freehand Heart collection of heart-shaped jewellery, along with new Pandora Reflexions heart clip charms. They make the perfect accessory for Valentine's Day with the reversible designs.

The Valentine's Day 2020 collection (from $59) is now available at all Pandora stores and the eStore.