Style surprises

ELIZABETH GRACE COUTURE

International couturier Elizabeth Grace has opened her first Singapore bridal atelier, Elizabeth Grace Couture, at Tanglin Shopping Centre (#02-10).

Each gown (from $2,500) is made to measure for that perfect fit, starting with a 3D scanning consultation at the atelier.

Elizabeth Grace Couture has also launched its White Collection (from $1,000), featuring versatile ready-to-wear bridal separates that transform a wedding dress into a sleek pantsuit or a whimsical evening gown.

NEW BALANCE

Expect casual-cool styles from the latest range of sport sandals and sliders from the US sports footwear brand.

Say goodbye to flimsy flip-flops and upgrade to the SDL330 ($89), with 90s retro shoe details such as buckle closures and velcro straps with a modern twist.Its strappy and synthetic upper is paired with a signature REVlite midsole, there are adjustable straps for a custom-like fit, and it comes in both solid colours and camo print.

They are now available at New Balance stores islandwide.

KIPLING

The Belgian fashion brand has reinvented its spring/summer 2019 collection under the Live.Light concept, enabling customers to show off their own style. The Blank Canvas range's light denim fabric mimics a drawing canvas that leaves room for the imagination.

Kipling's iconic bag, the Art M ($235), is the hero product, while the Fundamental ($169) brings out a sporty urban look and the New Hiphurray ($99) allows you to wear it as a shoulder bag or backpack.

Further decorate and personalise them with Kipling charms, straps and keyrings, as well as drawing stencils specially made for the Blank Canvas bags.

The Black Canvas collection is now available at Kipling outlets at Jewel Changi Airport, Ion Orchard, Bugis Junction, Jem and VivoCity, as well as the Kipling counter at Takashimaya Department Store.