Stylish buys

LIPAULT PARIS

The Parisian fashion and lifestyle brand under US luggage company Samsonite has partnered with French designer Jean Paul Gaultier for two rock couture collections.

They are inspired by two of his favourite and iconic themes - the tennis stripe suit and the cone-shaped bra popularised by Madonna.

Perfect for globetrotters and created from silky nylon and soft leather, the Ampli travel collection ($100 to $400) consists of Lipault Paris' key items - duffle bag, tote bag, suitcases and toiletry bag.

Meanwhile, the leather collection features its flagship design seen on the Compil ($360), a fully expandable Boston-style bag in a mixed silhouette.

A shopping bag and backpack (available in two sizes), together with the trendy belt bag Slow ($250), complete this range.

The Lipault Paris x Jean Paul Gaultier collections are now available at selected Samsonite stores.

MONCLER

The Italian lifestyle brand has launched its Bubble Sneakers ($770 to $830) to kick off the year on a light note.

With lightweight soles articulated in the form of bubbles, each island of ultra-soft rubber is arranged to provide maximum support for the wearer.

The upper of the shoe is formed by a knitted sock in three colourways - white with the colours of the Italian flag (a homage to the home of Moncler), black with a contrasting white sole, and navy blue with a turquoise sole.

The Bubble Sneakers are now available at Moncler boutiques.

PONY X SWAROVSKI

The US footwear and apparel brand's latest collaboration with the Austrian jeweller, Refraction, sees classic Pony pieces seamlessly infused with Swarovski crystals, where street style meets luxe.

The bold and androgynous collection of oversized shirts, drop-crotch shorts, jackets and footwear encapsulates a celebration of individuality and eccentricity, fused with timeless glamour and sophistication.

The Pony x Swarovski Refraction collection ($89.90 to $199.90) is now available at Robinsons The Heeren and Metro Paragon.