Stylish finds
VESTIAIRE COLLECTIVE
Support children with special needs and from less privileged backgrounds with the latest charity sale organised by the leading global marketplace for authenticated premium and luxury pre-owned fashion.
In collaboration with local actress Fiona Xie, it features more than 15 items from her personal collection of luxury and designer pieces.
They include a black Versus Versace sleeveless coat wornwhile filming the movie Diamond Dogs, Miu Miu heels and a Fendi crossbody bag.
The collection ($120 to $450) is exclusively available on vestiairecollective.com.
All proceeds will be donated to Superhero Me, a non-profit inclusive arts movement.
G-SHOCK X SAM LO
To celebrate National Day, the Japanese watch brand has collaborated with local street artist Sam Lo (also known as Sticker Lady) on the G-SHOCK x SKL0 timepiece ($299).
Limited to only 300 pieces, it features a custom designed band in a spectrum of vivid colours inspired by Singapore's melting pot of cultures.
The G-SHOCK x SKL0 is now available at all G-SHOCK boutiques except the IMM outlet.
LONGCHAMP x NENDO
The latest collaboration between the French luxury leather goods brand and Tokyo-based design studio has brought the iconic Le Pliage full circle.
While the classic foldable bag offers two distinct experiences - one when it is carried as a bag, the other when it is folded away - Nendo's designs introduce a third experience, reimagining the bags as functional, aesthetically pleasing storage objects to be placed around the home.
Available in Circle (from $105), Cone (from $190) and Cube (from $230), they can be used for storage or transport; carried or hung from a hook or rail; or adapted to whatever it carries.
The collection is available at Longchamp boutiques at Paragon, ION Orchard, Marina Bay Sands and Takashimaya.
