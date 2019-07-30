Stylish finds

Fashion

PHOTOS: COURTESY OF FIONA XIE, G-SHOCK, LONGCHAMP
G-SHOCK X SAM LOPHOTOS: COURTESY OF FIONA XIE, G-SHOCK, LONGCHAMP
LONGCHAMP X NENDOPHOTOS: COURTESY OF FIONA XIE, G-SHOCK, LONGCHAMP
Elaine Lee
Jul 30, 2019 06:00 am

VESTIAIRE COLLECTIVE

Support children with special needs and from less privileged backgrounds with the latest charity sale organised by the leading global marketplace for authenticated premium and luxury pre-owned fashion.

In collaboration with local actress Fiona Xie, it features more than 15 items from her personal collection of luxury and designer pieces.

They include a black Versus Versace sleeveless coat wornwhile filming the movie Diamond Dogs, Miu Miu heels and a Fendi crossbody bag.

The collection ($120 to $450) is exclusively available on vestiairecollective.com.

All proceeds will be donated to Superhero Me, a non-profit inclusive arts movement.

G-SHOCK X SAM LO

To celebrate National Day, the Japanese watch brand has collaborated with local street artist Sam Lo (also known as Sticker Lady) on the G-SHOCK x SKL0 timepiece ($299).

Limited to only 300 pieces, it features a custom designed band in a spectrum of vivid colours inspired by Singapore's melting pot of cultures.

The G-SHOCK x SKL0 is now available at all G-SHOCK boutiques except the IMM outlet.

LONGCHAMP x NENDO

The latest collaboration between the French luxury leather goods brand and Tokyo-based design studio has brought the iconic Le Pliage full circle.

While the classic foldable bag offers two distinct experiences - one when it is carried as a bag, the other when it is folded away - Nendo's designs introduce a third experience, reimagining the bags as functional, aesthetically pleasing storage objects to be placed around the home.

Available in Circle (from $105), Cone (from $190) and Cube (from $230), they can be used for storage or transport; carried or hung from a hook or rail; or adapted to whatever it carries.

The collection is available at Longchamp boutiques at Paragon, ION Orchard, Marina Bay Sands and Takashimaya.

