Stylish finds

H&M X ARIANA GRANDE

Sweeten up your wardrobe with the Thank U, Next exclusive merch drop at the Swedish fashion retailer in celebration of the US pop star's Sweetener World Tour.

It comprises T-shirts, printed hoodies, cropped tops, bags, accessories and bodysuits that feature lyric quotes as well as the album cover photo from Grande's latest release.

The capsule collection ($8.95 to $94.95), is now available at H&M stores and on hm.com.

CLARKS X WU-TANG CLAN

The British shoe brand's Originals Wallabee and the US hip-hop group's distinctive music and lyrics collide in shoes crafted in the finest suede with only 50 pairs available in Singapore.

This year's collaboration looks to the depths of Wu-Tang Clan's lyrics to influence the design and colour palette of this limited-edition piece as an ode to Wu-Tang Clan's rap masterpieces Ice Cream and Glaciers Of Ice.

Each design is water- and stain-resistant, featuring leather trim and full leather lining with the iconic Wu-Tang logo on the heel band fob.

The collection ($249) is now available for men and women at Clarks' Ion Orchard store and online at Lazada.

SWAROVSKI

Celebrate the magic of light in all its brilliance this season with the Austrian jewellery brand's Sparkling Dance Collection, designed to capture the light like never before and dance to the wearer's rhythm.

Accompanying the injection of colour is the introduction of new crystal cuts, silhouettes and styles.

Simple yet alluring, the marquise cut resembles the delight of a smile.

And while the dainty chains effortlessly hold the Swarovski crystals as they shimmer with every movement, the bracelets, in cool clear and mint tones, add a touch of delicacy and dynamism to the wrist.

The collection ($199 to $429) is now available at all Swarovski boutiques.