Stylish picks for your wardrobe

DIAMANTI PER TUTTI

Add a stylish dose of good luck to your wardrobe with the Belgian contemporary jewellery brand's charming 16-piece capsule collection Buena Suerte (meaning "good luck" in Spanish), in collaboration with Belgium-based fashionista Tiany Kiriloff.

Diamanti Per Tutti is known for minimalist, timeless jewellery hand-set with real and ethically-sourced diamonds for everyday wear, while Kiriloff is the founder of Belmodo, an online platform for fashion, beauty and lifestyle.

Inspired by a variety of lucky charms from around the world, they offer the 'Number 8' pendant ($144), designed in the shape of a classic hotel room door, to the golden 'Lucky Penny' coin charm ($112) embellished with two stunning white diamonds on either side.

The Buena Suerte collection is now available at Diamanti Per Tutti's boutiques at Raffles City Shopping Centre and Jewel Changi Airport, as well as online (www.diamantipertutti.hk/).

PEDDER ON SCOTTS

The multi-label fashion store at Scotts Square has unveiled a month-long in-store pop-up featuring Ports 1961.

Expect an edit of the Canadian fashion brand's captivating yet playful footwear and handbag collections, a highlight of which is the covetable Lace42 sneakers (from $860) that come in six colours and put a fun and irreverent spin on the simple shoelace.

The sneakers feature chunky soles, stretch mesh uppers and an abundance of laces boldly knotted together in clusters down the shoe.

KATE SPADE NEW YORK

The US fashion brand has released the Scallop Smartwatch 2, a sophisticated blend of style and function for the women of today.

It boasts a heart rate sensor, voice activation and customisable dials using the Choose Your Look micro app.

The timepiece comes in two colours - black ($509) and rose gold ($579) - and is now available at all Kate Spade New York stores.