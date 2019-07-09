Summer buys

ADIDAS

The sportswear label has introduced Utah Jazz basketball star Donovan Mitchell's first signature sneaker D.O.N. Issue #1 ($160), paying tribute to Mitchell's nickname Determination Over Negativity through a collection of four Marvel Super Hero colourways.

The shoe features a propulsion clip on the side for lateral support and a wider outsole to provide stability for landing from above-the-rim leaps, with additional spider-web stitching on the toe box and tongue.

Marvel's Amazing Spider-Man and Stealth Spider-Man designs are now available at adidas.com.sg and adidas Suntec City.

The Symbiote Spider-Man will be available on the website on July 18, and Marvel's Iron Spider on the website and at adidas Suntec City on Aug 1.

LEE HWA JEWELLERY

The local jewellery brand's summer collection Own It Your Way boasts transformable options and mix-and-match styles.

Bold with a touch of flirty elegance, the white and rose gold Lowelle Multi-Wear Earrings ($558) are the showstoppers.

Wear them independently as pearl studs or with a personalised touch using any combination of the five attachable dangling tassels.

The collection includes four looks - Own It Chic, Own It #Girlboss, Own It Outdoors and Own It Quirky - which each feature a variety of designs.

From now until end-July at all Lee Hwa Jewellery outlets, enjoy promotions of up to 50 per cent storewide and receive a gift-with-purchase limited edition travel pouch with a minimum spend of $800.

LORO PIANA

An iconic design that reappears throughout the 2019 Loro Piana Spring Summer collection is the Suitcase Stripe.

Taken directly from the Italian fashion label's archives dating back to the '70s, the multi stripes are thoughtfully reimagined on items ranging from a silk cashmere poncho to canvas totes and stoles ($850 to $3,180).

The Suitcase Stripe range is available at Loro Piana stores at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands and ION Orchard, but the panama hat and bags are only available at the latter.