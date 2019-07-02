These DIY tips will be a breath of fresh hair

If your bi-weekly hair appointment is taking too much of your time, try these easy-to-do DIY hair treatments that promise to make your hair look smooth and frizz-free.

Sour cream or plain yoghurt

Dairy is rich in lactic acid and milk fat, which work together to remove dirt and grime while delivering moisture to your hair. But do not use it to replace your shampoo or conditioner. Instead, use it as a pre-shampoo step by applying it directly to damp hair. Leave it on for about 20 minutes before rinsing it off with lukewarm water. Then shampoo as you normally would.

Honey

Honey is not only beneficial to the skin, it is also a great treatment for your hair. Ideal for dry hair, this natural humectant helps to attract and retain moisture for smoother, softer and more manageable tresses. Leave the honey on for 20 minutes before rinsing it off. It can also be used before straightening or curling your hair to protect it from the heat.

Avocado

Avocado is rich in fatty acids, antioxidants and vitamins. Use it to smooth out and weigh down frizzy hair. Simply mash up half an avocado, apply it to damp hair and leave it on for 10 to 15 minutes before rinsing it off.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil does more than just moisturise your hair. When applied onto the hair, it can help condition, detangle, treat dandruff and even stimulate hair growth. The best part? It helps to protect hair from sun damage, making it an amazing all-natural sunscreen. Just apply it sparingly so it does not weigh down hair or make it look greasy.

Lemon

Using lemon as a hair treatment is perfect for those with itchy and flaky scalps. These citrus fruits - rich in vitamins C and B, folic acid and a blend of other minerals like calcium - not only cleanse the scalp of dirt and debris, they strengthen hair follicles to prevent hair loss and stimulate hair growth. Lemons can also help fight dandruff and other scalp fungal infections.

This article was first published in Her World Online (www.HerWorld.com)