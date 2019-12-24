Time to step up your Christmas style

BROOKS BROTHERS

Inspired by the rugged elegance of the English countryside, the US clothing company's Holiday 2019 Collection ($125 to $1,880) allows you to elevate your party looks with velvet tuxedos paired with the Black Watch Tartan.

Expect textured tweeds, natural hues and a variety of distinctive outerwear too for women, men and young ones.

They are now available at Brooks Brothers stores in Paragon, Raffles City Shopping Centre and Takashimaya Shopping Centre.

H&M

Featuring plush velvet and jacquard suiting and sequined mini dresses, the Swedish fashion retailer's Holiday Collection for women ($8.95 to $64.95) offers a decadent dose of glamour, while the collection for men ($19.95 to $119) is a curation of heritage knits, cosy parkas and checked flannel pyjamas.

The Divided concept ($16.95 to $64.95), designed for young adults, will also showcase an edit of high-voltage day-to-night essentials, while kids can also join in the year-end festivities with intergalactic- and fairytale-inspired holiday staples ($16.95 to $39.95).

The Holiday Collection is now available at all H&M stores and hm.com

PAZZION

The local shoe brand's Christmas 2019 collection Holiday Sparkle features elements of gold and silver, as well as glitter.

'Tis the season for a classic colour palette of deep wine red and midnight blue, with a variety of silhouettes and styles like block heels, high-ankle strap sandals and glitter slip-on sneakers to ease the transition between parties from dusk till dawn.

Stand out from the crowd with the Side Belt Buckle Patent Heels ($89, above), Strappy Pointy Toe Leather Ankle Ballet Flats ($89) or Glitter Covered Loafers ($86).

Holiday Sparkle is now available at all Pazzion boutiques and pazzion.com