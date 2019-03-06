Tiny bag makes huge impact at Paris fashion week

It is so small, people joke that it can only hold a Tic Tac.

But French brand Jacquemus' teeny weeny bag, Le Mini Chiquito, is arguably the biggest thing at Paris fashion week.

Never has something so tiny spawned so much fashion passion - and hilarity - on social media.

The handbag - or more accurately, fingerbag - made its debut last week on the opening night of the Paris shows.

A shrunken version of the miniature cult €440 (S$675) Le Chiquito bag, which the likes of Rihanna and Kim Kardashian have been spotted clutching between their thumb and forefingers, it is a mere 5.2cm long.

Jacquemus has sold "tens of thousands" of Le Chiquito bags in the last year, according to Cosmopolitan magazine, with fashionistas so desperate to get their fingers on them that there are lengthy waiting lists for some colours. Although the brand said it has yet to set a price for Le Mini Chiquito, if the reaction on Instagram and Twitter is anything to go by, demand could be equally brisk.