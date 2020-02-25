Turn heads with new fashion finds

GUESS

US actress-singer Jennifer Lopez returns as the face of Guess and Marciano worldwide in the US fashion brands' spring 2020 advertising campaign - and you can now channel her sexy energy with the head-turning Guess x J. Lo Spring-Summer Collection.

From curve-hugging to structured silhouettes, pieces such as the Christie Dress, Rib Mini Dress, Greta Top, Marta Shirt and Noemi Skirt exude all things Hollywood glam and will accentuate a woman's charm.

The Guess x J. Lo Spring-Summer collection ($109 to $269) is now available at Guess stores at Paragon, Ion Orchard, Ngee Ann City and The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.

FURLA

Furla 1927, the new hero bag of the Italian luxury goods brand, features the arch logo inspired by the arch of the door of the Fondazione Furla building in Bologna.

This classy yet cool collection introduces a series of tone-on-tone miniature crossbody bags, animated in both soft pastel hues as well as strong contrast shades, with leather tassels added as a fun accent.

The Furla 1927 tone-on-tone series ($485) is now available at Furla stores at Paragon, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, Ion Orchard, Jewel Changi Airport, Raffles City and Takashimaya.

PUMA

The German sports brand has teamed up with Sega's famous video game character Sonic The Hedgehog for a capsule collection that plays with the designs and graphics that appear in the game and the hit movie.

It consists of the RS-X3 Sonic sneaker in black, featuring a customised footbed, Sonic's silhouette printed on the midsole and a hedgehog logo inside the tongue, and two other colourways that boast a semi-transparent white or black grid look, bright colour pops and gold accents.

The collection is supplemented with a hoodie in bright blue or sleek black and tees, as well as matching apparel, footwear and accessories for kids.

The Puma x Sonic collection ($49 to $199) is now available at Puma Select (The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands).