Usher in the Year of the Rat in style

PANDORA

The Danish jewellery brand welcomes the Year of the Rat with a collection of intricately-crafted charms in both sterling silver and 18K gold-plated blend.

The Pandora Moments Chinese Zodiac Charms ($99 each) are hand-finished in Pandora Shine (18K gold-plated unique metal blend) in the likeness of the 12 Chinese zodiac animals, which are crafted with clear round brilliant cut cubic zirconia for the eyes.

Look out for the Disney qipao dangle charm featuring famous rodents Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse ($129).

The Pandora Chinese New Year 2020 Collection is now available at all Pandora stores and eStore.

NEW BALANCE

Be on top of your #OOTD game this Chinese New Year with the US sports footwear brand's Year of the Rat Pack, featuring three Made in UK models - the 1500, 670 and 577.

Designed to celebrate culture, this range complements the cheery atmosphere of Chinese New Year with special insoles in auspicious red, and a nimble rat peeking out beneath the shoe's tongue.

The 1500 in black ($289) and 670 in grey and pink ($259) are now available at New Balance at Jewel Changi Airport, Suntec City, Paragon, Velocity@Novena Square, Bugis Junction and VivoCity, as well Limited Edt Vault at 313@Somerset, while the 577 in blue ($289) is only available at Limited Edt Vault at 313@Somerset.

NEW BALANCE

OAKLEY

The US lifestyle brand has released a special Chinese New Year capsule collection inspired by the Rat, which includes eyewear, backpacks, T-shirts and hoodies. It has a fun, energetic style and logo so that you can chase your own fortune in 2020.

The capsule collection ($29 to $279) is now available at the Oakley flagship store at Marina Bay Sands.