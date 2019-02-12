Valentine’s Day collections you’ll love

MCM

The German luxury leathergoods brand dresses up its classic bag silhouettes in charming new colours and finishings for Valentine's Day.

The Velvet Crystal Studs range features "M" letters on quilted velvet in quartz pink or viva red, while embellishment is front and centre with the Soaring Heart range, featuring an exotic snakeskin base emblazoned with a Swarovski crystal-encrusted heart inspired by aviator badges and the laurel wings motif.

The collection ($1,520 to $4,700) is now available at MCM Paragon and MCM The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands stores.

KATE SPADE NEW YORK

To celebrate the relationships with the women in your life, turn to the US fashion brand's selection of Valentine's Day and Galentine's Day gifts.

Discover hearts, lipstick-red hue and a touch of playful sophistication on apparel, handbags, shoes, jewellery and accessories.

Get bling-y with the My Precious Heart Studs ($110) and Romantic Rocks Ring ($110), and dress the part in the Leather Midi Skirt or Heartbeat Pleated Skirt ($600), Heart Turtleneck Sweater or Heartbeat Blouse ($400) and Heartbeat Silk Midi Dress ($800, left).

Arm candy comes in the form of the Year of the Pig Portia Bag ($470), Heart It Sam Bag ($590) and Watson Hearts Sam Bag ($420).

The products are now available at all Kate Spade New York stores except IMM.

SOLVIL ET TITUS

The Hong Kong-based watch brand continues its long-standing journey of Time Is Love with its latest elegantly designed Ring & Knot collection, comprising two delicate timepieces ($440 each).

One features a modern oriental love knot design on the rose gold bracelet wedded with a Western ring design, while the other's bezel also features a classic ring, paired with a minimalist and stylish white leather strap.

The collection is now available at City Chain stores islandwide.