Watson, Stewart among faces of Juliet in Pirelli's 2020 calendar

(From L) Whoopi Goldberg, Mia Goth, Yara Shahidi, Paolo Roversi, Claire Foy attend the presentation of the Pirelli 2020 Calendar "Looking For Juliet" at Teatro Filarmonico on December 03, 2019 in Verona, Italy

A photograph of U.S. actor Kristen Stewart for the "Looking for Juliet" 2020 Pirelli Calendar, taken by Italian photographer Paolo Roversi and distributed on December 3, 2019.

A photograph of British actor Emma Watson for the "Looking for Juliet" 2020 Pirelli Calendar, taken by Italian photographer Paolo Roversi and distributed on December 3, 2019.

Verona, Italy – Actresses Claire Foy, Emma Watson and Kristen Stewart are the faces of Juliet in the 2020 Pirelli calendar, giving a nod to Shakespeare’s tragic literary heroine for the just-released 47th edition.

Photographed by Italian photographer Paolo Roversi, the Looking For Juliet calendar published by the Italian tyre manufacturer also features Mia Goth, Yara Shahidi, Whoopi Goldberg and others, including Roversi’s daughter Stella.

Verona, the setting of Romeo And Juliet, is the backdrop for Roversi’s images in colour and black and white, showing the actresses interpreting Juliet in period costume. Other images were shot in Paris, with the models posing as themselves in modern dress.

Goldberg, 64, said she was thrilled to take part.

“When they said they wanted me to be in the calendar I didn’t care what I was going to be,” Goldberg said.

“If they said we want you to be on the hood of a car, I would have done it. You know, it’s iconic!”

Published since 1964, the limited-edition Pirelli calendar is considered a feather in the cap for both photographers and their models.