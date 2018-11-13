Ways to add colour into a boring wardrobe

Sling some arm candy in a bold shade or play it safe with blues (above).

When it comes to your wardrobe, it is easy to fall into a style conundrum of owning mostly minimalist outfits in the same, safe hues. It is just simpler this way, especially when you are rushing for time every morning.

Still, injecting a little vibrancy into your drab apparel does not have to be a daunting process. Here are some simple solutions that can get you out of that style rut - you will be surprised how a dash of colour can brighten up your look and your mood.

SHADES OF BLUE

If you are hesitant to do anything too drastic too quickly, the family of blues is always a great choice when it comes to replacing the blacks in your closet.

Think of hues of denim - from light washed to dark - or even navy. They are a safe bet, yet not miles away from your monochromatic shades.

NEUTRALS AS A SECONDARY OPTION

Like blue, neutral colours are a safer choice if you are not looking to venture too far.

Compared to sunshine yellows and baby pinks, these shades are subtler, while still adding a brighter tint to your typical whites and greys.

Think of tones that fall within the hues of your skin tone - from nude and sand to camel and chocolate brown. These add an earthy spin to your outfit without being overly conspicuous.

ADD A PRINTED SCARF

For something a little more effortless, you can complement your existing outfits with a sassy, contrasting scarf.

Don it French style by knotting it around your neck, or tie it around your purse handle to jazz up your carryall.

EXPERIMENT WITH ACCESSORIES

It is an easy way to revive your outfits without doing an extensive wardrobe overhaul.

Some carefully placed earrings or chunky bangles can instantly give your look a lift.

CARRY TWO-TONED BAGS

Choose to stand out with a statement clutch or sling.

We suggest arm candy that comes in two tones - a sophisticated blend of both bright and neutral colours makes it more intriguing and less daunting than a full-on neon green purse.

GO MOULIN ROUGE WITH NAILS OR LIPS

Do not underestimate the power of a punchy lip colour. A red lippie will instantly liven up your look, making you appear both elegant and put-together.

Go for bright red if you are aiming for playful confidence, or a darker hue if you are going for sultry and mysterious.

Having a fresh coat of nail polish also adds sophistication to an otherwise dull outfit.

This article first appeared on Her World Online (www.HerWorld.com).