Ways to care for your jewellery so it keeps looking brand new

Almost every jewellery piece you own will have a sentimental reason attached to it that makes you want to wear and keep it forever.

However, improper care techniques can lead to its degradation, including tarnishes, dulling or scratches.

Follow these easy tips to protect your precious necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings from damage.

Keep it away from wood

Avoid leaving your jewellery on chemically treated surfaces or on wood which can stain or speed up the tarnishing process.

Keep it in a ziplock bag

Over time, your jewellery comes in contact with ambient moisture and air which cause it to tarnish. Put it in a ziplock bag and squeeze out the air before sealing.

Store your silver with chalk

Chalk absorbs moisture, or if you find that dusty, invest in some dehumidifiers or small silica packs.

Keep your jewellery dry and away from skincare products

Don't wear your jewellery before applying lotion, perfume or hairspray. And never wear silver jewellery when you go swimming or to the sauna.

Avoid leaving it in sunlight

The colour of gemstones will become dull when exposed to too much light.

Put your pieces on rotation

Jewellery isn't meant to be worn 24/7, so give your favourite one a break and show love to other pieces in your collection.

Keep gold jewellery separate from silver

Softer metals are damaged upon contact with others. Gold jewellery scratches easily, so keep the pieces in individual soft cloth bags or the original boxes they came in.

Give it a wipe

Wipe your jewellery with an anti-tarnish cloth before storing it away. This will make sure any lingering moisture, oil, sebum or dust is gone.

Do not use toothpaste

This home remedy is too abrasive and will damage your jewellery.

Use dishwashing soap

For pieces that are dull, filmy or starting to discolour, mix a few drops of mild dish soap with warm water and rub the jewellery with a soft cloth. Rinse in cool water and buff with a cloth until dry.

Give your jewellery a no-soak treatment

For pearls and porous stones, use a small make-up brush dipped in shampoo and water to clean. Use a damp cloth to wipe the pearl.

Apply nail polish

For costume jewellery, try applying a thin layer of clear nail polish on any part of the jewellery that comes into contact with your skin to prevent discolouration or chipping.

ADDITIONAL REPORTING: AARON KOK & HO GUO XIONG

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly (www.womensweekly.com.sg)