Wear your love for Mickey Mouse

ASICSTIGER

The Japanese footwear company introduces its latest Disney-inspired Plane Crazy collection that celebrates Mickey Mouse's 90th anniversary.

Plane Crazy was the first Disney cartoon to feature Mickey Mouse in 1928, and this landmark innovation is captured in new designs of the low and mid-top GEL-PTG shoe, alongside a GEL-LYTE Hikari shoe exclusively for kids.

AsicsTiger's Plane Crazy collection ($99 to $189) is now available at selected Leftfoot stores and LE Underground in VivoCity.

And from now till Nov 25, there will be a Gachapon machine installed in both stores for this special collaboration. Customers who purchase a pair of shoes from this Disney collection will receive a token to play the Gachapon machine and win Disney merchandise.

LACOSTE

The French clothing company unites with Disney for a unique collaboration which brings together Mickey and Minnie Mouse and Lacoste's Crocodile, who celebrate their 90th and 85th anniversaries respectively.

There are nearly 30 different nostalgically designed items of clothing for men, women and kids, as well as sneakers and leather goods decorated with bespoke character artwork and icons.

This exclusive souvenir capsule collection (from $119) is now available at Lacoste stores islandwide.

CATH KIDSTON

The British lifestyle brand has launched its playful Disney x Cath Kidston collaboration starring Mickey Mouse and his Disney pals Minnie Mouse, Pluto, Donald Duck and Daisy Duck.

Its in-house design team has carefully crafted four bespoke prints to feature across bags, accessories and home products to mark Mickey's 90th anniversary.

Hooray Rose sees Cath Kidston's iconic Button Spot print reworked into a pop art-inspired design of Mickey Mouse himself. Graphic speech bubbles juxtapose painterly florals that appear across pretty yet practical shoulder totes and purses.

Alternatively, choose from the Cartoon Strip, Star Icons and Mickey Mouse Star prints.

The Disney x Cath Kidston collection ($23 to $139) is now available at Cath Kidston at Tang Plaza.