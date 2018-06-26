What we learned from Paris men's fashion week

Louis Vuitton's Virgil Abloh getting emotional after making his debut. Among his models were rapper Kid Cudi (above).

As Paris men's fashion week ended on Sunday, we look at four things we learned from a packed and at times emotional six days.

MEN DON'T HAVE TO BE MEN

The pressure is off, boys. Dress like you did when you were a kid raiding your mother's wardrobe.

That seems to be the big message from a fashion week where the gender lines have never been more blurred.

We have had men in dresses aplenty before on the Paris catwalk but never has the male wardrobe itself been so comprehensively feminised.

British rock band Blur's hit song Girls & Boys could have been the soundtrack for a week where genderless meant men borrowing all the best bits from the girls to sex up suits, shirts and trousers.

Margiela's John Galliano said the time had come to "liberate" men from their sartorial shackles. For him that meant silks and satins, daring to be "louche" by going shirtless under a suit, and most of all wearing clothes cut on the bias - the technique he has used for years to make his clothes for women so fluid and sensual.

"Gender doesn't matter any more - it's 2018," Kim Jones said before his debut at Dior Homme where he showed a transparent organza and tulle shirt embroidered with tiny, delicate white feathers.

Flowers and floral Toile de Jouy blossomed out of a long run of other pieces, "but it is still menswear", he insisted.

PINK POWER

Naturally, in such circumstances, pink - once the "boy's colour" before it was supplanted by butch blue in the 1940s - was in full blush.

From Dior's pale pink double breasted suits and trench coats to Thom Browne's Vichy check and bubblegum pink lobster coats and the old rose of timeless Hermes, the colour threw its puff powder hue everywhere.

Jones said it was time to bury the old prejudices.

"In Los Angeles, kids in the street wear pink all the time. So it's not, 'Oh it's pink, I won't wear it', anymore," he added.

Fellow Briton Paul Smith agreed, sending out borderline violet DB jackets on Sunday, while Lanvin also flirted with floral and silky pinks.

Purist, restrained Valentino even used it for its logo while Raf Simons celebrated its gender-bending New Romantic glamour in fuschia satin coats and scarves.

EVEN RAPPERS CAN CRY

"Witnessed black history", Barbadian pop star Rihanna told her 63.6 million Instagram followers after watching Virgil Abloh make his debut at Louis Vuitton last Thursday, a black man at last at the head of the world's biggest luxury brand.

"Proud of you bro," she added under a picture of the pair hugging.

But she could also have been talking about the long, lingering embrace and the tears Abloh and his friend and mentor, US rapper Kanye West, shed after his show at the Palais-Royal.

More than the clothes, their celebrity psychodrama defined fashion week on social media.

West had always wanted to design for a big Paris fashion house but it was Abloh, his protege, who got there first.

Cue wounded pride and a long hurt silence from West.

The sight of them moving on so dramatically - and so publicly - had many a lip trembling.

It also brought West's reality TV star wife Kim Kardashian back to Paris, reportedly for the first time since she was robbed in 2016.

STREET BECOMES BOULEVARD

The star power of Paris shows used to be judged by the number of Hollywood stars on the front row.

With streetwear now a fixture of almost every collection, it's rappers that labels are now vying to court.

Apart from West - who has his own Yeezy line of clothes and adidas trainers - Kid Cudi, Playboi Carti and Steve Lacy were spotted rubbing shoulders at shows.

ASAP Rocky appeared to be ever-present, checking out and modelling Dior, Vuitton, Raf Simons and Rick Owens, whose whole show turned on another rapper, Tommy Cash.