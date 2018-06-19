World Cup 2018 football stars who should be your #stylegoals

Taking risks both on and off the pitch, these football stars are pushing the fashion limits, daring to boast looks that are truly #stylegoals.

While household names such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar have been at the forefront of the fashion game for years, the 2018 Fifa World Cup Russia throws up more best-dressed hunks.

These five stars are certainly balling - kicking about in sharp looks.

OLIVIER GIROUD, FRANCE

The 31-year-old looks more like the frontman of a boy band than a football player, with his slicked-back hair, smouldering gaze and impeccable sense of style.

The fashion-forward forward's penchant for well-cut suits and rugged denim has got him featured in a plethora of magazines and style websites, including GQ and Elle.

Speaking to GQ, the Chelsea player said that his style icon is David Beckham, adding: "When I was young, I looked up to (retired Ukrainian footballer) Andriy Shevchenko. He was so elegant, and on the pitch as well."

KEISUKE HONDA, JAPAN

Taking airport style to new heights, Honda is not afraid of pushing the fashion envelope.

In 2010, the 32-year-old from Liga MX club C.F. Pachuca sent the Internet into a frenzy when he was spotted wearing two Gaga Milano designer watches, one on each hand.

When faced with the media storm that followed, he was reported as saying: "Who decided that a watch can be worn on only one hand?"

US fashion designer Robert Geller said of Honda to The New York Times: "He puts a Japanese twist on things, so it is a little more playful than the typical Italian style."

JEROME BOATENG, GERMANY

Rocking both dapper suits and grungier streetwear, the 1.92m-tall defender has a lifelong love for fashion - especially footwear.

The Bayern Munich star, 29, has been quoted saying that his mother jokes that he can open a shoe store, given his sizeable collection that he shares regularly on Instagram.

He told German news agency Deutsche Welle: "It started when I was 13 or 14 years old. 'Oh those shoes, I want to have them in different colours,' I thought. And then it started. I can't stop. I still love shoes, I love sneakers."

Boateng, who is signed to US music mogul Jay-Z's Roc Nation entertainment company, has endorsed multiple fashion projects, including his own fashion and eyewear lines and an upcoming Spring 2019 collaboration with Swedish retail giant H&M's new brand, Nyden.

In 2015, Germany's GQ magazine named Boateng the country's best-dressed man.

PAUL POGBA, FRANCE

The 25-year-old midfielder has certainly got some swag - "pogswag", to be specific.

His self-coined term for his personal style has undoubtedly spread, with his flashy haircuts and over-the-top choices.

The snappy dresser has been featured on the covers of magazines such as Icon, L'Officiel and Esquire, with Vogue naming him among its top 10 most fashionable footballers this year.

The Manchester United player's fashion line with Adidas released in January last year was in high demand, with most of the products selling out within the day.

He told Complex magazine: "Fashion has always been as big a part of my life as football has. Working with Adidas, I have been able to create something that is personal and unique to my style."

Donning the likes of Dolce & Gabbana, Yeezy, Louis Vuitton X Supreme and Givenchy, Pogba switches effortlessly between street cool and sleek designer togs.

Vogue wrote: "Gaudiness guaranteed - but we always want to see what he's wearing."

SERGIO RAMOS, SPAIN

The 32-year-old captain of both the Spanish national team and Real Madrid is not subtle, whether on or off the field - we are talking record number of red cards here.

The defender favours a bold, eclectic style, a preference which translates into his fashion choices.

Often seen sporting loud (and tight) designer togs, the 1.84m-tall father of two has been talked about by the likes of Vogue and Men's Health, and he regularly posts photos of his equally fashionable family on Instagram.

As Vogue described: "No look is too exotic for Ramos to debut."

The sneakerhead told streetwear blog Highsnobiety about his love for Nike shoes: "I collect limited edition pairs from both Nike and Jordan. I find them awesome, I have so many of them at home."