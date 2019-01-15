Up your style game

GOLDHEART X SANRIO CHARACTERS

The local jewellery brand is serving up irresistibly cute accessories featuring beloved Sanrio Characters - Cinnamoroll, Hello Kitty, Kerokerokeroppi, Little Twin Stars, My Melody and Pompompurin - as little chefs, along with Gudetama, the latest addition to the Sanrio Characters family.

The Gudetama collection comes in 999 gold and in a variety of styles such as pendant ($388), charm ($298) and earrings ($338), while the Sanrio Characters Happy Chefs pendants (from $298 each) are presented in a soft warm glow bestowed by its pure 999 gold.

The Goldheart x Sanrio collection is now available at Goldheart boutiques islandwide.

GOLDHEART X SANRIO CHARACTERS PHOTO: GOLDHEART

GINLEE

The local independent womenswear label has opened its first flagship store at Raffles City Shopping Centre (#02-35).

Established in 2011 in Israel by Singaporean designer Gin Lee and named Emerging Designer of the Year at the 2016 Singapore Fashion Awards, it is known for its minimalistic designs with subtle and fine detailing.

Ginlee is also one of the few home-grown brands that offers spring/summer and fall/winter collections (from $138, with a size range of EU 32 to 42 for certain designs).

The store's aesthetic is largely inspired by the label's portrayal of women who are confident and comfortable in their own skin, whose love for outdoor exploration and nature does not deter them from looking great.

GINLEE PHOTOS: GINLEE STUDIO

MARK NASON X SKECHERS

US sportswear brand Skechers has opened an urban lifestyle concept store at Bugis Junction (#02-11), the first in Singapore to house the Los Angeles-based Mark Nason collection ($109 to $159) along with Skechers' lifestyle and street collections for footwear and apparel.

Highlights of the men's styles include the Block chunky sneaker series, while the women's Razor Day-C range features daisy embroidery and premium Italian leather.

The Mark Nason fall/winter '18 collection is now available from size US seven to 13 for men and US six to 11 for women.