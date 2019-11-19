Up your style game with these collabs

ACNE STUDIOS & MULBERRY

This limited-edition range of bags and small leather goods brings together the two fashion houses, marrying Swedish design with English charm as key styles are given a fresh twist.

Mulberry's celebrated Scotchgrain bags have been reimagined by the Acne Studios design team, with multiple leather buckle strap fastenings and oversized metal hardware.

The bag comes in messenger and mini crossbody satchel styles and is available in pink and black crocodile print leather, with the collaboration logo on the reverse - the letters of Acne Studios like leaves in the Mulberry tree emblem.

Meanwhile, Acne Studios' Musubi bag, with its signature origami knot, is combined with the Mulberry Bayswater and comes in oak, black and pink.

The Acne Studios & Mulberry collection ($185 to $2,325) is now available at Mulberry's Takashimaya store.

JO KILDA X JAGUAR

In this first fashion collaboration between the Singapore-based fashion retailer and Jaguar Singapore, Jo Kilda's founder-creative director Jyoti Singh was inspired by the quiet strength and elegance of the luxury vehicle brand, with pieces boasting exquisite vegan leather and dazzling metallic sheens.

In addition, Jo Kilda's new 45-piece Voyage collection is a reflection of Singh's colourful life journey and travel experiences, incorporating its signature monochromic colours in breathtaking silhouettes dusted with glitter and vibrant shades of gold.

The Jo Kilda x Jaguar and Voyage collections ($139 to $769) are now available at 318 Tanglin Road, Phoenix Park, #01-63 and jokilda.com

ASICS X TRANSFORMERS

Featuring apparel, sneakers and accessories that incorporate the Transformers robots, the Japanese athleisure brand's latest collection themed around Hasbro's toy and media franchise is more than meets the eye with its customisable detailing and features.

The sneaker uses a Gel-Lyte V silhouette and is able to transform, thanks to its detachable character components on both the tongue and back counter of the shoe. Each of the components features one of three main characters - Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Megatron.

The Asics x Transformers sneaker ($169) is available at Asics Plaza Singapura, VivoCity and asics.com, while the apparel and accessories ($59 to $139) are available at Asics Plaza Singapura and asics.com