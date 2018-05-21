10 natural ways to improve blood circulation for a healthier you

Stay active so your heart continues to pump blood throughout your body.

Why is it important to have good blood circulation?

The blood circulatory system is an integral part of our body as it delivers nutrients and oxygen to cells and vital organs.

A healthy blood circulation is critical for fighting against infections, stabilising body temperature and ensuring that the body is functioning well. Without it, many of the body's primary functions will cease.

Poor blood circulation could be a sign of underlying health issues, such as obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure.

What are signs of someone with poor blood circulation?

Cold hands and feet, numbness and tingling sensation in limbs with no apparent reason, frequent tiredness, light-headedness and poor concentration, dry skin, brittle hair and nails and swelling of hands and feet.

What are the consequences of poor blood circulation?

Poor blood circulation can lead to health consequences like:

Decreased cognitive ability

Poor blood circulation can slow down one's mental abilities as the brain is not receiving sufficient oxygen and nutrients.

Poor digestive system

Poor blood circulation can cause a loss of appetite and can also affect the body's ability to obtain nutrients from food.

Weakened immune system

The circulatory system and immune system are complementary to each other. Since immune cells travel throughout the body through the circulatory system, poor blood circulation means that fewer immune cells are available to help fight against harmful substances.

What are some natural ways to improve blood circulation?

Iron-rich foods

Iron is needed for the formation of haemoglobin, the oxygen-binding part of red blood cells that is responsible for carrying oxygen around the body.

Eat red meat, organ meats, dark and leafy greens, seafood, eggs, kelp and molasses to increase your intake of iron.

Stay active

Walk, run, cycle or engage in activity that keeps you moving and raises your heart rate. This will ensure that your heart is pumping blood around the body for a healthy circulatory system.

Go to the spa

Getting a massage can improve circulation as it increases blood flow throughout the body and stimulates the lymph vessels.

Stop crossing your legs

It is bad for the posture and affects blood circulation. Remember to take a break regularly to stretch out your legs.

Eating the following foods may also help to promote better blood circulation:

Cayenne pepper

This is used to treat conditions such as poor circulation, indigestion and blood clotting. Capsaicin found in cayenne has been studied for its effect in dilating blood vessels which may be beneficial in alleviating conditions such as cluster headaches and coronary artery disease.

Ginger

Besides helping with digestion, ginger also has blood-thinning characteristics and stimulates blood flow to all organs.

Gingko biloba

Studies have proven that ginkgo may support the central nervous system and vascular system by promoting circulation via its blood thinning effect.

Fatty cold-water fish

The two key omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA can be found in fatty fish. Opt for small fatty fish such as anchovies and sardines as these are usually exposed to a lower level of contaminants.

According to studies, omega-3 fatty acids have been found to support circulation and cardiovascular health through a range of ways, including maintaining the elasticity of blood vessels, dilatation of blood vessels, which decreases blood pressure, demonstrating anti-platelet effects and reducing triglyceride levels in the blood.

Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate contains compounds called polyphenols that may support vascular health by improving blood flow via the dilatation of blood vessels.

This article first appeared in Shape (www.shape.com.sg)