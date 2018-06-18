7 ways too much coffee is seriously bad for your health

Can't do without coffee? It is best to have it in moderation - no more than three cups a day. While coffee has been associated with health benefits such as boosting athletic performance and improving memory, it has its fair share of side effects.

INSOMNIA

Caffeine helps you stay alert by blocking sleep-inducing chemicals in the brain and increasing adrenaline production. According to the National Sleep Foundation, it takes about six hours for half of the caffeine to be eliminated from the body. This is why it is not ideal to drink coffee after 2pm as you may find it hard to fall asleep at night.

ANXIETY

Caffeine could be the trigger behind your high stress levels. According to a US pharmacology study, caffeine will decrease the levels of the neurotransmitter that helps to regulate anxiety. The lack of this neurotransmitter will trigger the stress hormones cortisol and epinephrine to give the jitters.

STOMACHACHE

Ever felt discomfort in your tummy after a cup? Coffee increases the acidity of the stomach, which may lead to acid indigestion and reflux.

HEADACHES

If you drink coffee regularly, beware of withdrawal symptoms on on days you cannot get your shot. Regular caffeine consumption leads to dependence, and stopping may lead to throbbing headaches. This is because caffeine narrows the blood vessels surrounding the brain to restrict blood flow, making it great to relieve headaches. So if your body is used to a heavy amount of caffeine, you may get pounding headaches if you skip a cup.

DIARRHOEA

Caffeine has a laxative effect due to its acidic nature. People with digestive issues like irritable bowel syndrome should be wary when it comes to caffeine.Artificial sweeteners and creamers can also spell trouble for the digestive system and give you the runs, even if you are not lactose intolerant.

CRANKY

Caffeine can heighten your sense of perception by stimulating the brain. This may cause you to be become more easily annoyed. Studies have also proven the strong placebo effect of caffeine on individuals. Similarly, not getting your morning cuppa may leave you more irritable.

SWEETNESS

Coffee can make you crave more sugary food. A study published in the Journal of Food Science suggested that caffeine affects the perception of sweetness. This was concluded after an experiment on 107 panellists, who were given either caffeine or an equally bitter beverage. Those who took caffeine rated the sucrose concentration as less sweet. So with your taste buds affected by coffee, you may find that your usual sugary snacks are not enough to satisfy your sweet tooth.

