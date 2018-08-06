All the ways sleeping too much harms your health

Trying to squeeze in more hours of sleep during the weekend to make up for your late nights? Get this - sleeping longer hours than usual on a regular basis can actually do more harm than good to your body.

Here's how:

HIGHER RISK OF HEART DISEASE

According to a study published in the Archives of Internal Medicine, those who reported longer sleep duration of more than nine hours were more susceptible to heart- related issues such as heart failure.

MORE LIKELY TO BECOME OBESE

A six-year study by the Sleep Research Society found that individuals who slept nine to 10 hours were 21 per cent more likely to become obese than those who slept seven to eight hours.

People who sleep more tend to have shorter periods of time where they can be active, causing them to burn less calories and increase their risk of an expanding waistline.

MAY BE UNHAPPIER

Oversleeping is one of the symptoms of depression. So it may be a concern if you are always feeling lethargic and have a hard time getting out of bed.

As oversleeping is associated with decreased physical activity, which is crucial in producing those feel-good hormones, endorphins, sleeping too much may affect your mood.

A study published in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry revealed that a long sleep duration of more than 10 hours is associated with prolonged depression and anxiety.

LOSE CONCENTRATION

According to a study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, women who slept more than nine hours a day experienced a deterioration in cognitive function.

It contributed to nearly two additional years of brain age compared to women who slept seven hours a day.

So the next time you find yourself having a hard time focusing at work, it could be because of too much shut-eye.

HIGHER RISK OF DIABETES

Sleeping for long hours poses just as many health problems as lack of sleep.

According to the American Diabetes Association, people who get more or less than six to seven hours of sleep at night are at increased risk for high blood glucose levels.

MORE PRONE TO HEADACHE

If you often get headaches, you may find that sleeping in on a weekend is not doing you much good.

In fact, you are likely to wake up with a throbbing head.

Sleeping in also makes it harder for you to fall asleep at night, which may cause a headache in the morning if you were unable to get a good night's rest.

MORE TIRED THAN EVER

Sleeping too much shifts your sleep-wake cycle, causing you to feel lethargic and listless all day, somewhat like a jet lag.

So instead of trying to "catch up" on sleep, try to sleep at fixed hours on a daily basis - you will feel much more refreshed and rejuvenated.

This article first appeared in Shape (www.shape.com.sg)