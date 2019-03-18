Apple Watch detects irregular heart beat in large US study

The Apple Watch was able to detect irregular heart pulse rates that could signal the need for further monitoring for a serious heart rhythm problem, according to data from a study funded by Apple, demonstrating a potential role for wearable technology in healthcare.

Researchers hope the technology can assist in early detection of atrial fibrillation (AF), the most common form of irregular heart beat.

Patients with untreated AF are five times more likely to have a stroke.

Results of the largest AF screening and detection study, involving over 400,000 Apple Watch users, were presented on Saturday at the American College of Cardiology meeting in New Orleans.

About 2,000 participants, or 0.5 per cent, received notifications of an irregular pulse.

They were sent an electrocardiography patch to wear for subsequent detection of AF episodes.

A third of those whose watches detected an irregular pulse were confirmed to have AF using the electrocardiography patches, the study said.

It found that 57 per cent of participants who received an alert on their watches sought medical attention.

Researchers urged caution by doctors in using data from consumer devices when treating patients. But they also see great future potential for this type of technology.

Dr Deepak Bhatt, a cardiologist from Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston who was not involved in the trial, said: "The study is an important first step in figuring out how can we use these technologies in a way that's evidence based."

For Apple, the data provides firepower as it pushes into healthcare.