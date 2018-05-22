The beauty of coffee

Can't function without caffeine in your system? Join the club.

No matter how many articles we read about the importance of whittling down our daily coffee intake, we are more than happy to admit that we are not ready to give up our morning cup of joe.

Caffeine is not just your morning or afternoon pick-me-up.

It is a valuable addition to your kitchen cabinet for a number of reasons.

Aside from boosting your mood, this antioxidant-packed beverage can also help to improve your skin and body when consumed in moderation (the Ministry of Health recommends not more than 400mg a day).

Here are five sweet perks of your morning brew.

SLOWS DOWN THE SKIN AGEING PROCESS

Free radicals in the body can lead to the appearance of pesky wrinkles, fine lines and a loss of elasticity.

Thankfully, according to a survey conducted by the Daejeon Metropolitan City Institute of Health and Environment in South Korea, coffee contains antioxidants such as polyphenols and flavonoids that can help combat free radicals.

After comparing different substances, the researchers found that the quantity of antioxidants found in coffee is comparable to that of vitamin C. For this reason, caffeine is commonly used in anti-ageing skincare products.

SOOTHES INFLAMED SKIN

Coffee has been prized for its anti-inflammatory properties.

Harvard Medical School attributes this to its caffeine content, coupled with powerful antioxidant substances such as polyphenols and hydrocinnamic acids.

This is great news for those with acne-prone skin as the antioxidants in coffee can help to soothe breakouts.

FADES DARK EYE CIRCLES

Dark eye circles can be caused by a combination of factors including dehydration, allergies or lack of sleep.

The anti-inflammatory properties of coffee helps reduce puffiness and inflammation associated with dark circles.

MINIMISES THE APPEARANCE OF CELLULITE

Caffeine found in coffee can help dehydrate fatty cells, which in turn cause the water to disappear from the surface of your skin and minimise the appearance of cellulite.

While more research is needed to confirm the benefits, a study published in the 2008 Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology found that caffeine applied topically to mice reduced the diameter of fatty cells by 17 per cent, thus reducing the appearance of cellulite.

Apart from using body scrubs infused with caffeine, you can also simply add instant coffee to a body scrub at home.

PROTECTS THE SKIN FROM UV DAMAGE

A team of researchers from the University of Washington found that an added benefit of caffeine is its ability to absorb damaging ultraviolet light.

Also, coffee that is packed with antioxidants can help repair existing skin damage caused by exposure to UV rays.