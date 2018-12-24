Best hangover remedies to help you tide through party season

Having a throbbing headache and cannot keep any food down after you went all out at a party last night?

You might be regretting your poor decisions in the glare of the morning sun, but we cannot blame you - 'tis the season to be jolly, after all.

While there is no magical cure, here are some hangover remedies you can prep at home - in under five minutes - that will bring you some relief.

Trio of coconut water, 100Plus and vitamin C

What you will need: One litre of unsweetened coconut water, 500ml of 100Plus and one tablet of vitamin C. Mix them up together.

Prepare this before you head out for a tipple. Once you get back, hydrate yourself with this concoction that will help to flush out the alcohol in your system.

Both coconut water and 100Plus will restore hydration and replenish electrolytes, while vitamin C will help combat the free radicals and prevent them from damaging your cells.

You will wake up feeling refreshed and like a new person.

Virgin Bloody Mary

You need: 3/4 cup of tomato juice, 1/8 cup of beef stock, a tablespoon of fresh lemon juice, a dash of hot sauce (like Tabasco), a pinch of salt and pepper and 1/2 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce. Pour everything into a glass and mix well.

This beverage helps alleviate your headache and settle your stomach because of the antioxidant-rich tomato juice, which helps fight toxins in your liver.

The ingredients in Worcestershire sauce are rich in vitamin B6, which helps the body fight infection and aid in digestion.

Egg sandwich and 100Plus

It may be hard to swallow a sandwich, or anything for that matter, but this is the breakfast of champions. Eggs have a high level of cysteine, an amino acid that helps break down acetaldehyde, the root of hangovers. It is also full of a range of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals.

The bread will help to counteract the nauseating effects caused by low blood sugar, while the 100Plus helps to replenish the depleted electrolytes and make swallowing food a little more bearable.

Banana, coconut water, honey, almond butter and sea salt smoothie

You need: A frozen banana, 3/4 cup of unsweetened coconut water, one tablespoon of honey, 1/2 tablespoon of almond butter and a dash of sea salt.

This smoothie is filled with nutrient-rich ingredients. The banana and honey are filled with potassium, fructose and glucose, which help to metabolise the toxins in your body.

Coconut water is full of antioxidants and electrolytes that will restore your body's ions to the right levels, while the vitamin E in almond butter will help to support the liver.

The sea salt helps restore your sodium levels.

Green Juice

You need: Half a bunch of kale, one Fuji apple, one cucumber, one stalk of peeled celery, one cup of parsley, 1/2 a fennel bulb, one-inch piece of ginger and a lemon. Blend all the ingredients together before adding lemon juice. Drink it chilled.

This beverage is a powerhouse and packed full of nutritious ingredients such as kale and lemon, which are both rich in antioxidants and vitamin C.

The apple contains high levels of fructose that helps metabolise the toxins, while cucumber, celery, parsley, fennel and ginger contain various vitamins and sugar compounds that detoxify your body and balance out the electrolyte levels.

Ginger is also a well-known remedy for settling an upset stomach. As for the taste, it is a small price to pay to get your body back into tip-top shape.