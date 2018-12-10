The best teas for weight loss, clear skin and better health

Oolong tea can boost metabolism and is of extra benefit to diabetic patients as it helps in controlling blood glucose levels.

It is not surprising that tea has been described as a superfood as it has tons of health benefits and no calories - as long as you are not adding milk and sugar. But with literally thousands of varieties to choose from, what should you be drinking for top results? Here is our pick of the best.

GREEN TEA

This has been lauded as the king of teas, and with good reason too. Green tea contains the most potent form of flavonoids, known as EGCG, which helps fight free radicals that contribute to serious health conditions such as heart disease and cancer.

It also helps reduce the chance of neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, improves cholesterol levels and reduces the risk of stroke.

And it is an ideal drink for weight loss as it helps to burn fat. For best results, have at least three cups a day.

OOLONG TEA

This is what you should be drinking if you are looking to drop some kilos as it is full of catechins, which boost your body's metabolic rate.

Oolong tea also helps soothe chronic skin conditions such as eczema and strengthen bones and teeth.

And if you are diabetic, drinking oolong tea helps to regulate the amount of blood sugar and insulin in the bloodstream, so as to reduce spikes in blood sugar that many diabetics suffer from.

CHAMOMILE TEA

If healthy skin is your top priority, ingest a fair amount of this herbal tea. It relieves dry and patchy skin - rashes and acne too - thanks to its flavonoids, which help inhibit free radicals.

Once your skin is protected from the damage caused by free radicals, you can say goodbye to premature ageing.

Chamomile tea also keeps muscles relaxed - two or three cups a day help soothe the muscle spasms caused by menstrual cramps.

PEPPERMINT TEA

Drink peppermint tea for a more efficient digestive system, as it helps move gas through your body, therefore avoiding bloating and stomach discomfort.

It is also ideal if you suffer from constipation, diarrhoea or irritable bowel syndrome.

It boosts the immune system so if everyone around you is getting a cold, have a few cups of peppermint tea to fight the sniffles off.

It is caffeine-free so you should have a cup before bed because the natural sedative nature of menthol relaxes you.

Best of all, it helps in weight loss in a simple way - the aroma of peppermint curbs the appetite so you will reduce your food intake.

